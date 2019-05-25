Technology News

Snapchat Reportedly Working on Letting Users Add Music to Posts

Snapchat reportedly is trying to secure broad rights to catalogues from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

Updated: 25 May 2019 20:27 IST
Snapchat Reportedly Working on Letting Users Add Music to Posts
Highlights
  • Instagram and TikTok already offer the option
  • Snap is reportedly talking to various music labels for licensing
  • Facebook struck broad deals back in 2017 and 2018

Competing with the likes of Instagram, photo-messaging app Snapchat is planning to let users add music to their posts on the platform, a media report claimed.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is trying to secure broad rights to catalogues from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, CNET reported on Friday.

No deals have been confirmed as of now, but the company has ramped up its efforts.

Other apps like Instagram and TikTok already let users add music to their content.

Facebook also struck deals with major music companies in 2017 and 2018 allowing users to upload and share videos featuring songs from those labels.

Snapchat has not officially commented on the subject.

Earlier this week, it was reported workers across several departments at Snapchat who have privileged access to users' data spied on them for years. These employees used "SnapLion", an internal tool used by various departments, to access Snapchat user data like location information, saved Snaps (photos or videos), phone numbers and email addresses.

"Two former employees said multiple Snap employees abused their access to Snapchat user data several years ago," said Motherboard report.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat
Snapchat Reportedly Working on Letting Users Add Music to Posts
