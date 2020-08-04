Technology News
loading

Snapchat to take on TikTok by adding music to snaps: Reports

Snapchat users can reportedly choose music from a large catalogue and add it to their videos.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 August 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat to take on TikTok by adding music to snaps: Reports

Photo Credit: Snap Inc.

Snapchat's new music feature may make it a competitor to TikTok

Highlights
  • Snapchat’s new music feature will allow users to add music to snaps
  • This comes at a time when TikTok is facing scrutiny in major markets
  • Snap has teamed up with record labels to offer music in the app

Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the videos you record and send. The new feature, announced on Monday, makes Snapchat the latest social media platform to compete with TikTok. Snapchat's announcement comes at a time when TikTok is facing scrutiny across major markets. In India, the app was banned late June along with 58 other Chinese-origin apps. In the US, President Trump has been threatening to crack down on TikTok over increasing data privacy concerns.

Snapchat's new music feature will allow users to add music from a “robust” catalogue of music, either before taking the snap or after, as per a report by TechCrunch. Friends who receive the snap with the music will be able to swipe up to view the song title, as well as the artist and album name. They will also be able to access a ‘Play This Song' link that when clicked will take users to a Web page, where they can listen to the whole song on their preferred music streaming platform, like Apple Music, SoundCloud, or Spotify

As per the report, the new feature will be rolled out this autumn. The ‘robust' catalogue of music includes titles from Merlin, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Music Group, and other record labels that have partnered with Snap. Snapchat said that the feature would be launched to English-language users, and that it has already started testing the feature in Australia and New Zealand, according to a report by The Verge. It is yet to be launched in India.

We have reached out to Snap to get clarity around the India rollout of the feature and will update this report once we hear from the company.

TikTok's music feature functions differently – clicking on a video clip takes users to a page featuring other clips that have also used the same sound. Unlike TikTok, Snapchat won't have a feed of videos set to music, or a way for users to see other videos featuring the same song. However, Snapchat still can manage to gain TikTok users looking for a new application to replace TikTok. Instagram's Reels and Roposo are other apps that have been trying to fill the TikTok-sized hole in the Indian market.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, TikTok, Snap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Leaked Renders Show Phone in Detail Ahead of Launch
Twitter Being Probed by US FTC Over Ad Targeting Practices

Related Stories

Snapchat to take on TikTok by adding music to snaps: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  6. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Sony Launches 55-Inch Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV in India
  10. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Being Probed by US FTC Over Ad Targeting Practices
  2. Snapchat to take on TikTok by adding music to snaps: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Leaked Renders Show Phone in Detail Ahead of Launch
  4. Hisense Launches 4K, Full-HD TV Range in India With Built-In Chromecast: Price, Features
  5. Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo
  6. Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  7. TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff
  8. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India
  9. Microsoft Could Divest China Holdings, Suggests White House Trade Adviser Navarro
  10. Google Cloud Prepares for Black Friday 'Peak on Top of Peak'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com