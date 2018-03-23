Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapchat Map Explore Feature Unveiled, Helps Find Friends and Events

 
, 23 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Map Explore Feature Unveiled, Helps Find Friends and Events

Photo-sharing app Snapchat has rolled out a new feature called Map Explore that will make it easier for users to find events and see friends' updates on Snap Map.

Snap said the travel and location updates will automatically appear on user's Snap Map when friends opt to share their location, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The feature will also show Explore updates for Story snaps, including breaking news and other events from around the world, the report added.

"We made 'Map Explore' because we noticed that when you open the Map, you aren't always sure where to start your journey," Snapchat was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Unless you swiped outside your city, you might never see some of the amazing events our community is capturing," the statement added.

To access the feature, pinch to zoom out from the camera screen when you launch the app.

Tap on new updates at the bottom of the screen, then swipe horizontally to scroll through updates from your friends and other content from Snap Map.

If you want to delete your status or turn on Ghost Mode (which hides your location) tap on the settings icon in the top right hand of the map.

In 2017, Snapchat launched Snap Map as a tool to let users share their location with friends

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Map Explore, Snap, Snapchat, Snap Map, Social
Why Are Tinder and Bumble Fighting? Here's Everything You Need to Know
Snapchat Map Explore Feature Unveiled, Helps Find Friends and Events
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Vivo V9 Selfie Smartphone Launched at Rs. 22,990; Pre-Orders Open
  3. Vivo V9 First Impressions
  4. WhatsApp May Come to Jio Phone Sooner Than You Expected
  5. Vivo V9 India Launch Today, How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Have Touchscreen Issues, Some Users Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  8. Lava Launches Its Android Go Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 2,400
  9. Vivo V9 With 6.3-Inch FullView Display, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  10. Best Earphones You Can Buy Under Rs 2,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.