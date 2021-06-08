Snapchat has made it easier to learn Indian languages by adding 'Learn Langauge' lenses for some Indian languages. The lenses combine augmented reality (AR) and machine learning (ML) to recognise over 1,000 objects and translate their name in real-time. Snapchat had introduced Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi language-learning lenses last year and has now added Bengali, Punjabi, and Telugu lenses as well. Furthermore, Snapchat also introduced as many as nine Bitmojis in its effort to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, 2021.

The new Snapchat lenses were created by a member of the Snap Lens Network, Atit Kharel (@KharelAtit). The new 'Learn Language' lenses are available for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu. Alternatively, users can use the lenses by searching for 'Learn Hindi,' 'Learn Bengali,' and so on or by searching for Kharel's official profile on Snapchat.

Snapchat users can scan these Snapcodes to unlock the language learning lenses

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Commenting on the new lenses, Kharel said, "I have always been fascinated by the cultural diversity in India and the range of languages spoken here. The idea behind these lenses was to make learning Indian languages fun and easy - especially for new learners. Augmented reality can be really entertaining and can make learning more interactive and accessible."

The new Snapchat lenses can recognise over 1,000 objects and can translate their names, in real-time, to the language one is learning. The lenses use AR and ML to identify the objects. Once a user scans an object using the lens, the object will be shown with the translation and a phonetic transcription to help with the pronunciation.

Recently, Snapchat introuduced nine new Bitmojis that allowed individuals to express themselves on World Environment Day on Saturday (June 5). These Bitmojis can be used to promote recycling, gardening, and practices to save electricity and water. These can help spread some awareness on saving our environment while continuing to stay indoors till the coronavirus pandemic ends.