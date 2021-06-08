Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Adds Language Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects

Snapchat Adds Language-Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects

Snapchat's 'learn language' lenses are available in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 June 2021 18:21 IST
Snapchat Adds Language-Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects

Snapchat language-learning lenses can recognise over 1,000 objects

Highlights
  • Snapchat's new feature uses AR and Machine Learning
  • Hindi, Marathi, Kannada were already available on the app
  • Snapchat introduced 9 new Bitmojis for World Environment Day

Snapchat has made it easier to learn Indian languages by adding 'Learn Langauge' lenses for some Indian languages. The lenses combine augmented reality (AR) and machine learning (ML) to recognise over 1,000 objects and translate their name in real-time. Snapchat had introduced Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi language-learning lenses last year and has now added Bengali, Punjabi, and Telugu lenses as well. Furthermore, Snapchat also introduced as many as nine Bitmojis in its effort to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, 2021.

The new Snapchat lenses were created by a member of the Snap Lens Network, Atit Kharel (@KharelAtit). The new 'Learn Language' lenses are available for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu. Alternatively, users can use the lenses by searching for 'Learn Hindi,' 'Learn Bengali,' and so on or by searching for Kharel's official profile on Snapchat.

snapcodes language lenses body snapcodes_language_lenses_body

Snapchat users can scan these Snapcodes to unlock the language learning lenses
Photo Credit: Snapchat

Commenting on the new lenses, Kharel said, "I have always been fascinated by the cultural diversity in India and the range of languages spoken here. The idea behind these lenses was to make learning Indian languages fun and easy - especially for new learners. Augmented reality can be really entertaining and can make learning more interactive and accessible."

The new Snapchat lenses can recognise over 1,000 objects and can translate their names, in real-time, to the language one is learning. The lenses use AR and ML to identify the objects. Once a user scans an object using the lens, the object will be shown with the translation and a phonetic transcription to help with the pronunciation.

Recently, Snapchat introuduced nine new Bitmojis that allowed individuals to express themselves on World Environment Day on Saturday (June 5). These Bitmojis can be used to promote recycling, gardening, and practices to save electricity and water. These can help spread some awareness on saving our environment while continuing to stay indoors till the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snapchat Lens, Snapchat Learn Language Lens, Augmented Reality, AR, Machine Learning
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Snapchat Adds Language-Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reddit, Amazon, Twitch — Half the Internet Seems to Be Down and This Is Why
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Revealed via Official Image by CEO Pete Lau: Report
  8. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  9. Apple Music Now Supporting Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Render Leak Shows Design, Two Colour Options Ahead of June 10 Launch; Nord 2 Could Arrive in July
  2. Snapchat Adds Language-Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion Is Live; Brings Aliens, UFOs, Superman, New Battle Pass, More
  4. SBI Union, Others Urge Central Bank to Scrap Digital Payments Plan, Letter Shows
  5. Samsung Bets on Europe 5G Orders to Grow Network Equipment Business
  6. WWDC 2021 Announcements From Apple: From Find My Network Tracking Switched-Off iPhone to Offline Siri
  7. PUBG Mobile India Remake Battlegrounds Teased to Be 'Almost Here'
  8. Apple Pays Millions to Student After Explicit Photos Leak on Facebook During Repair
  9. Twitter Blocks Punjabi Singer Jazzy B, Three Other Accounts ‘In Response to a Legal Demand’
  10. Reddit, Amazon, Twitch — Half the Internet Seems to Be Down and This Is Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com