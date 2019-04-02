Snapchat Now Available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi Languages

Snapchat will now be available in four Indian languages, the company announced on Tuesday. The social media company said that it has localised the Snapchat experience for Indian consumers and they will now be able to access the app in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi. In addition to these four languages, Snapchat is also getting support for Filipino, Malay, Vietnamese, and Urdu. The announcement comes less than a month after the Snapchat was found testing these languages in the beta version of its application.

The updated iOS app of Snapchat with support for the new languages in now available in the App Store, whereas the updated Android version is expected soon. At the time of writing this report, the new version of the Android app was not listed in Google Play Store.

Snapchat's launch in local languages is just one of the many attempts by the Los Angeles-based company over the last few months to expand in India, just four years after the company CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly called India “poor” and said that Snapchat is “only for rich people.”

Just last month, Snapchat had partnered with four Indian Premier League (IPL) teams - Snapchat has teamed up with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – to offer updates and behind-the-scenes highlights for the fans on the app. The app has also provided special lenses, filters, and stickers for IPL. Before that the social media company had launched Holi-themed filters, stickers, and lenses for its users in the country. In the same month, the company has tied up with six female artists from the country to create stickers, filters, and bitmojis for mark the International Women's Day.

Late last year, Snapchat had also introduced a localised version of Discover for India, Discover is a curated list of vertical-format video stories from publishers and creators. The company had partnered with the likes of Brut, The Logical Indian, Pocket Aces, The Viral Fever (TVF), QYOU, Saavn, and MissMalini for content.