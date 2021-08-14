Technology News
Independence Day: Snapchat Brings AR Feature ‘Landmarker’ to India Gate, New Lenses for Virtual Celebration

Snapchat users are encouraged to showcase their short videos on this Independence Day by using #MeraBharatMahan hashtag.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 August 2021 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Snap

Snapchat users will see an AR layer on India Gate through 'Landmarker'

Highlights
  • Snapchat has brought its feature Landmarker to India Gate
  • Users near the monument will be notified about the new experience
  • Snapchat has also brought new AR Lenses for Independence Day

Snapchat this Independence Day has something special for its Indian users. The social media platform has brought its augmented reality (AR) feature ‘Landmarker' to New Delhi's India Gate. The feature will allow Snapchat users, aka Snapchatters, to superimpose augmented reality experiences on top of the historic monument. Alongside bringing Landmarker to India Gate, Snapchat has introduced exclusive image filters that it calls ‘Lenses' to let its users in the country virtually celebrate the 75th Independence Day by creating customised photos. The app has also created a hashtag #MeraBharatMahan to showcase different creations from Indian users.

To experience Landmarker, Snapchat users coming close to India Gate will be notified to point their camera at the monument. This will add an AR layer to embellish India Gate with the tricolour.

Snapchat initially offered Landmarker for five locations globally, though its parent company Snap expanded support for the feature to India in August 2019 by bringing it to Gateway of India in Mumbai and Taj Mahal in Agra. Snap also tied up with Spotify shortly after launching Landmarker in India to showcase a Diwali-themed AR lens for Gateway of India.

In addition to the expansion of its Landmarker feature, Snapchat has brought new AR Lenses for the occasion of Independence Day. Users can also use #MeraBharatMahan hashtag when sharing their short videos on the app to get a chance of showcasing their creations on its Spotlight feed.

“Snapchat's strategy remains focused on deepening the culturally and locally relevant experience for Indian users through product developments, creative tools, community engagement and partnerships,” said Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development, India at Snap, in a prepared statement.

As per the data shared with Gadgets 360, Snapchat's daily user base in India has grown 100 percent year-on-year for the past five quarters. Snap also claimed that its app witnessed over 150 percent growth in daily active users over the past year. It, however, didn't provide an estimated number of users on Snapchat from India.

Further reading: Independence Day, Snapchat Landmarker, Snapchat, Snap, 75th Independence Day, Independence Day lenses, Landmarker
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
