  Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20 Year Film Anniversary: How to Use

Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use

The new lens has launched just days before the premier of the four-part competition series – ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2021 19:30 IST
Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use

Snapchat new lens comes ahead of new series Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Highlights
  • Snapchat’s new Harry Potter lens is live now
  • Snapchat can choose which house they like and wear its attire
  • Houses of Hogwarts are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin

Snapchat has partnered with Warner Bros. to introduce a new Harry Potter Lens. This new lens has launched just days before the premier of the four-part quiz show competition series - Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on Sunday. Snapchat says fans will be able to speak to the camera using its VoiceML technology, to magically dress themselves in festive Hogwarts house colours, attire, and face paint. The famous four houses at Hogwarts in the very popular Harry Potter franchise are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

The new Snapchat Harry Potter lens has been introduced to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and ahead of the competition series, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” airing on November 28. The show will premiere at 8pm ET/PT (6.30pm IST) on TBS and Cartoon Network, with new episodes each Sunday. Using VoiceML technology, Snapchat users will be able to say things like “Go Go Gryffindor,” and “Take a Snap,” to virtually dress up, and send photos to their like-minded Potter friends in the lead up to the show.

How to use the Harry Potter lens on Snapchat

Follow these simple steps to use the new Harry Potter lens on Snapchat:

  1. Open the Snapchat Camera.
  2. Take a picture of the Harry Potter Snapcode, or discover within the Snap Lens Carousel in the lead up to the premier.
  3. Tap the microphone button to enable voice commands.
  4. Tap the prompt above your head, i.e., “Tap to Change House,” to trigger phrase suggestions like: “Say Go Go Gryffindor”, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.
  5. Say which house you're in, and watch your festive house colours, attire, and face paint transform you.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
