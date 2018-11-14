Snapchat Gets Friendship Profiles and Bitmoji Stories

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has introduced two new features - Friendship Profiles and Bitmoji Stories in an attempt to make the app more interactive and fun.

With Friendship Profiles, Snapchat would hold content like images, videos, messages and links that users have saved in Chat with a friend or a group of friends, the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"Each Friendship Profile one will be unique, highlighting the most special moments you've shared and saved, showcasing relationship privately," the post said.

Bitmoji Stories are being introduced in English language only, as a new comic strip, starring Bitmoji avtaar of the Snapchatters themselves, with guest appearances from friends.

"Find new episodes of 'Bitmoji Stories' each week right in the 'Discover feed'," the post added.

Both the features have been released globally and would reach all users over the coming weeks.

Also this week, Snapchat's Vice President of content Nick Bell stepped down from his position without any specific reasoning, after five years of serving the company.

"I am leaving Snap to take some time off to recharge before deciding on my next adventure. I will be transitioning out of the role between now and the end of the year," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Bell as saying in a memo he sent to the Snapchat staff on Monday.

Last month, Snap reported it had lost more users than Wall Street expected in the third quarter as it continued to grapple with an unpopular redesign of its Snapchat photo-messaging app and fierce competition from Facebook's Instagram. Daily active users are expected to fall again next quarter, Snap Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone told analysts on a conference call, which would mark the third sequential quarter of user declines.

Written with inputs from IANS