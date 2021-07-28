Technology News
Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use

Snapchat mobile app’s Cartoon Style filter made by Snap Inc. has made its way to Snap Camera desktop app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2021 13:04 IST
Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use

Snap Camera is free to download for Windows and macOS

Highlights
  • Snap Camera needs to be selected during a Zoom video call
  • Make sure Snap Camera is running in the background
  • Snap Camera app may ask for camera and microphone permission

Snapchat desktop app Snap Camera now allows users to apply a Disney/ DreamWorks/ Pixar-like cartoon filter in Zoom calls. The multimedia messaging app has a stylistic cartoon filter in its mobile version that has now made its way to the desktop app. This development will let you look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon on Zoom, though the range of expressions is limited. It works quite well as it uses Snapchat's filter algorithms that work quite accurately in tracking movements and facial expressions.

If you want to look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon in your Zoom call, there are a few steps that you need to follow and some prerequisites to keep in mind. Make sure you are using Windows 10/ macOS 10.13 or later. You will need to give the Snap Camera app some permissions on your desktop as well. So, read on to find out exactly what you need to do.

How to use Snap Camera cartoon filter on Zoom:

  1. Download and install the Snap Camera desktop app from the official website.
  2. Open the app and give it access to camera and microphone if prompted.
  3. In the list of lenses below the camera feed, browse through the Featured section and look for Cartoon Style by Snap Inc (Searching for Cartoon Style in the search box may not show the right filter).
  4. Select it and you should see it applied in the camera feed.
  5. Now, head over to Zoom and join/ start a meeting.
  6. On the bottom left, where you see the video option, click on the up arrow and select Snap Camera.
  7. Your Zoom call should now have the Snap Camera Cartoon Style filter applied (Make sure the Snap Camera app is running in the background).

First starting Zoom and then running the Snap Camera can give a “No available camera input” error as the camera was being used by Zoom. So, ideally, you should first run the Snap Camera app, apply the filter, and then switch to Zoom with the Snap Camera app running in the background.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap Camera, DreamWorks, Zoom, How to
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberattacks May Result in US Engaging in a 'Real Shooting War': President Joe Biden
US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint

