Snapchat desktop app Snap Camera now allows users to apply a Disney/ DreamWorks/ Pixar-like cartoon filter in Zoom calls. The multimedia messaging app has a stylistic cartoon filter in its mobile version that has now made its way to the desktop app. This development will let you look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon on Zoom, though the range of expressions is limited. It works quite well as it uses Snapchat's filter algorithms that work quite accurately in tracking movements and facial expressions.
If you want to look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon in your Zoom call, there are a few steps that you need to follow and some prerequisites to keep in mind. Make sure you are using Windows 10/ macOS 10.13 or later. You will need to give the Snap Camera app some permissions on your desktop as well. So, read on to find out exactly what you need to do.
First starting Zoom and then running the Snap Camera can give a “No available camera input” error as the camera was being used by Zoom. So, ideally, you should first run the Snap Camera app, apply the filter, and then switch to Zoom with the Snap Camera app running in the background.
