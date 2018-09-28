NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Collections Is a New Feature to Make Shopping Within the App Easier

Snapchat Collections Is a New Feature to Make Shopping Within the App Easier

, 28 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Collections Is a New Feature to Make Shopping Within the App Easier

Highlights

  • The ads will appear between Stories and in the app's Discover section
  • The idea is to keep users engaged
  • Company has been testing this feature for a few weeks

Snapchat is adding a new feature to its photo and video sharing platform to make it easier for you to shop inside the app. Called Collections, the new ad type allows brands to link their products without the need for users to swipe up on the ad and make the purchase, Mashable reported.

These ads will appear between users' Stories and in the app's Discover section. The idea is to keep users engaged and trigger the purchase reaction without them having to move away.

The report cites Snapchat's Head of Monetisation Pete Sellis as saying the company has been testing this feature and has been under testing for a few weeks, with promising results.

In addition to Collections, Snapchat also added a feature that allows users to buy products on Amazon by pointing the Snapchat camera at an object around them.

These new features come just a day after Facebook announced it is bringing ads to the Stories feature on the main Facebook app as well as the Messenger app. Ads for WhatsApp Status, the messaging app's version of Stories, are also said to be in the works and slated to launch next year. Instagram Stories already have ads, along with tools for marketers to track the performance of their ads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap
LG Watch W7 Hybrid Smartwatch Tipped to Launch on October 3
Billion Capture Plus
Snapchat Collections Is a New Feature to Make Shopping Within the App Easier
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras, Display Notch Launched
  2. Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 Pro
  3. How a 35-Year-Old Created the World's Most Valuable Startup
  4. Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  5. Lenovo Z5 Pro Launch Set for October 1, Tipped to Sport Camera Slider
  6. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed, Here's What to Expect
  8. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  9. Fantastic Beasts' Nagini Controversy: Rowling Defence Skips Indian Roots
  10. Xiaomi India Launches New Mi TV 'Pro' Models With Android TV, Voice Search
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.