Snapchat is adding a new feature to its photo and video sharing platform to make it easier for you to shop inside the app. Called Collections, the new ad type allows brands to link their products without the need for users to swipe up on the ad and make the purchase, Mashable reported.

These ads will appear between users' Stories and in the app's Discover section. The idea is to keep users engaged and trigger the purchase reaction without them having to move away.

The report cites Snapchat's Head of Monetisation Pete Sellis as saying the company has been testing this feature and has been under testing for a few weeks, with promising results.

In addition to Collections, Snapchat also added a feature that allows users to buy products on Amazon by pointing the Snapchat camera at an object around them.

These new features come just a day after Facebook announced it is bringing ads to the Stories feature on the main Facebook app as well as the Messenger app. Ads for WhatsApp Status, the messaging app's version of Stories, are also said to be in the works and slated to launch next year. Instagram Stories already have ads, along with tools for marketers to track the performance of their ads.