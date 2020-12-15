Snapchat Rolling Out Bitmoji Paint Online Multiplayer Painting Game

Snapchat is rolling out a new original game called Bitmoji Paint. The game includes painting and cutely grotesque customisable avatars. Users can paint squares present in the grid as a shared canvas.

Announcing Bitmoji Paint in a press release, Snap Inc. said that the game will allow millions of players to “come together simultaneously to contribute to one, massive collage.”

Developed by Snap Games Studio, the game will allow Bitmoji avatars created by Snapchatters to travel around the globe and team up with friends to create a shared canvas. Users can create everything from simple scribbles to giant landscapes.

"Our goal with Bitmoji has always been to be the world's avatar, to give people a digital version of themselves that represents them and lets them be themselves online," the Verge quoted Ba Blackstock, co-founder of Bitmoji as saying.

"And so now with games, it's also letting people play together in a really new and fun and exciting way," he added.

Snapchat has also offered a voice chat feature in the game's menu and users can communicate with their friends while scribbling.

"You can send fun messages, and also even [make] giant landscapes, all these things are all possible in Bitmoji Paint," said John Imah, head of games and entertainment partnerships at Snap.

The social media platform will also offer users Snap Tokens, that can be used to upgrade Bitmoji avatars with fun objects like roller skates and hoverboards to help move around quickly, or equip with ink painters or paint rollers to help create larger creations easily.

