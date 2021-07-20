Snapchat is evolving how users can view their Bitmojis on the app. The social media platform will now let users see a 3D version of the Bitmojis they have created for their profiles. Alongside, users will also be able to view their friends' Bitmojis in 3D in the friendship profile. Snapchat parent company Snap Inc purchased Bitmoji developer Bitstrips in 2016. The new 3D Bitmoji can be personalised with various new options made available to the users. The new 3D Bitmoji features have started rolling out for users.

Snapchat will let users better personalise their Bitmoji with over 1,200 new body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds. Additionally, Snapchat has also revamped the way Bitmoji avatars are displayed on the user's personal friendship profiles. Users will also see enhanced details on their Bitmoji avatars, such as "clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels". For instance, Snapchat users will be able to see how their earrings shine.

"The new Profiles also will showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu, for easy Profile access. It will include editing options, like quickly changing your outfit, or hairstyle and, Profile sharing," says a statement from Snapchat. It also mentions that Snapchat users will also be able to share their 3D Bitmojis with friends on and off the Snapchat app. Notably, 3D Bitmojis were earlier available exclusively for Snapchat's Augmented Reality (AR) lenses.

Last month, the social media platform added nine new Bitmojis to help individuals share their expressions on the World Environment Day. Snapchat allowed users to share their Bitmojis to promote recycling, gardening, and practices for saving electricity. Many awareness-raising Bitmojis among the options can be seen watering plants, turning off appliances to save electricity, and other things that are good for the Earth.

Snapchat also recently added language learning lenses for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu. Half of these — Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi — language learning lenses were introduced last year and the rest have been added now. The lenses can recognise over 1,000 objects and can translate their names in real-time to the language a user is learning. The objects are identified using AR and machine learning.