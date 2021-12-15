Technology News
  Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users

Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users

Story Studio can be used to make TikTok-like short videos using its various editing tools.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 December 2021 18:14 IST
Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users

Photo Credit: Apple App Store

Users can work on multiple projects at once with the Story Studio app

Highlights
  • Snap first announced the app in May this year
  • Story Studio is available as a free download
  • Videos edited on Story Studio will not have a watermark

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has unveiled a brand new app called Story Studio. The standalone video editing app is currently available for iOS users and will allow creators using an iPhone to make vertical videos to share on different platforms. Using Story Studio, layers and captions can be added to a video. Also, edited videos can be exported directly to Snapchat to share as Story or on Spotlight. They can be downloaded and shared via other channels as well. Currently, Story Studio is available in select regions.

Snap during its Snap Partner Summit in May this year, introduced Story Studio that would allow creators to build TikTok-like short videos using various editing tools. Snap describes Story Studio as a fast and fun way for creators to make more advanced, engaging vertical videos to share anywhere. The app is currently listed on Apple's App Store.

The Story Studio app comes with editing tools that can be used for frame-precise trimming. It allows adding captions, stickers, and layers to videos. Users can also select suitable songs and audio clips for their videos from the app. Additionally, with the Story Studio app, iPhone users can try out the latest viral Snapchat Lens as well.

It will also let you add visual effects using AR lenses that transform faces, bodies, and whole scenes. As mentioned, with the app, the Snapchat Sounds library including a catalog of licensed tracks and user-created audio will be available for all users.

Snap notes that people can work on multiple projects at once with the Story Studio app. It has an auto-save feature that lets users revisit and edit past projects. Once the editing is done, it can be directly shared to Snapchat from the Story Studio app. Also, videos can be downloaded and posted on other permitted platforms. Unlike TikTok, the edited videos won't be watermarked.

Story Studio is available as a free download for iOS users in selected regions now. The app requires an iPhone with an A12 processor or later, and iOS v14.7 or newer. There is, however, no word on whether it will debut on Android.

Comments

Further reading: Snap, Story Studio, Snapchat, TikTok
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hawkeye Episode 5 Recap: Dinner With Enemies, Old Suit, and a New Villain

Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
