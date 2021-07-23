Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat’s New Features Help Snap Beats User, Revenue Estimates With Highest Growth in 4 Years

Snapchat’s New Features Help Snap Beats User, Revenue Estimates With Highest Growth in 4 Years

Snapchat has grown its app into five parts spanning media content and viral short-form video clips to keep users engaged.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 July 2021 11:42 IST
Snapchat’s New Features Help Snap Beats User, Revenue Estimates With Highest Growth in 4 Years

Snapchat continued to grow throughout the pandemic by promoting ad formats on Snapchat

Highlights
  • Snapchat, known for its Stories feature that lets users post updates
  • Daily active users rose 23 percent to 293 million during the quarter
  • Snap's revenue jumped to $982 million (roughly Rs. 7,310 crores)

Snap on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for users and revenue in the second quarter, notching the highest growth rates since late 2017 as new features on its messaging app Snapchat attracted more users.

Shares of Santa Monica, California-based Snap rose about 10 percent to $69.20 (roughly Rs. 5,150) in extended trading, after its forecast for the current quarter also came in above expectations.

Snapchat, known for its Stories feature that lets users post updates that disappear after 24 hours, has grown its app into five parts spanning media content and viral short-form video clips to keep users engaged and draw in more advertisers.

Daily active users rose 23 percent to 293 million during the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' estimates of 290.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. User growth beat the company's prior best of 22 percent.

Snap's revenue jumped 116 percent to $982 million (roughly Rs. 7,310 crores), well above the expectation of $845.9 million (roughly Rs. 6,300 crores). Previously, its strongest growth rate was 66 percent.

The company continued to grow throughout the pandemic by promoting advertisement formats on Snapchat geared toward bringing in sales for advertisers, such as letting users swipe up on a mobile advertisement to go to the brand's website.

Snap forecast third-quarter revenue between $1.07 billion (roughly Rs. 6,970 crores) and $1.09 billion (roughly Rs. 8,110 crores), and it expects daily active users to grow 21 percent to 301 million, both exceeding expectations.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.01 billion (roughly Rs. 7,520 crores) and daily active users of 298.5 million.

New privacy controls implemented by Apple in April, which were intended to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their knowledge, caused "some disruption" to advertiser demand, said Snap's Chief Business Officer, Jeremi Gorman, in a statement.

However, it was too early to gauge the long-term impact on Snap's business, Gorman said.

In order to help brands increase sales, Snap has also invested heavily in augmented reality technology for functions such as helping users virtually try on makeup or clothes.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat
Poco X3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC to Launch on July 28, Renders Leak Online
OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Snapchat’s New Features Help Snap Beats User, Revenue Estimates With Highest Growth in 4 Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India's New Event Has Rewards for Best Landing Skills
  2. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes Official, OnePlus Buds Pro Debut as Well
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G First Impressions: Still Finding North
  5. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  6. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  7. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said This on Being Targeted
  8. Poco F3 GT Is Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  9. Major Websites Had Access Issues Around the World for Over One Hour
  10. 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Continues to Buy the Dip Despite Losing Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat’s New Features Help Snap Beats User, Revenue Estimates With Highest Growth in 4 Years
  2. 'Completely Invisible, Yet Unbelievably Influential': NASA Explains How Spiral Galaxies Get Their Shape
  3. Poco X3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC to Launch on July 28, Renders Leak Online
  4. Twitter Beats Revenue Growth Expectations With Advertisement Targeting Improvements
  5. Twitter Non-Compliant With IT Rules in May, Named Officials as Contingency Later: Minister of State for IT
  6. Pegasus Spyware: French President Emmanuel Macron Changes Phone, Phone Number
  7. Zomato Shares Jump 53 Percent Above Offer Price in Stock Market Debut
  8. RBI Contemplating Pilot Launch of Digital Currency in Near Future: Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar
  9. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Poco F3 GT Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com