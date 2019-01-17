NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snap Shares Hit by Second CFO Exit in a Year

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snap Shares Hit by Second CFO Exit in a Year

Shares of Snap fell 9 percent in early trading on Wednesday after Tim Stone became the second finance chief to leave the Snapchat operator in a year since a much-criticised redesign.

Stone joined the owner of Snapchat last May after spending two decades with Amazon.com, replacing Andrew Vollero, who was responsible for taking Snap public in 2017.

Several Wall Street analysts termed Stone's departure "materially negative", arguing the loss of an experienced industry hand would make it tougher for the company to hire and retain top executives.

The social media firm has seen a string of top-level executives depart in the past year as it faced a steady decline in users and tough competition from Facebook's Instagram.

"We believe that (Stone's) departure will be a big negative on the company and hamper its execution and ability to compete in the marketplace," Summit Insights Group analyst Jonathan Kees wrote.

"He added credibility to the senior management team which has been experience light," Kees added.

Led by 28-year-old Chief Executive Evan Spiegel, Snap has lost more than 65 percent of its value since it was launched on the New York Stock Exchange almost two years ago.

Only three Wall Street analysts currently recommend buying Snap, while 10 recommend selling, and 24 have neutral ratings, according to Refinitiv data.

RBC Capital Markets analysts cut the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform" on Wednesday, while Summit Insights Group lowered its price target by 17 percent to $5.

Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan and Stuart Bowers, vice president of monetization engineering, have also left the company in the past year.

News website Cheddar reported separately on Tuesday that Snap's vice president of investor relations, Kristin Southey, also quietly left in late November less than four months into the job.

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat
Truecaller Says Indian User Data Is Now Locally Hosted
Pricee
Snap Shares Hit by Second CFO Exit in a Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 to Get Discounted During Flipkart Sale
  4. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  5. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  6. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  7. Vivo Announces Cashify-Powered Smartphone Exchange Programme in India
  8. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  9. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Snapdragon 855 SoC’s Benchmark Scores Show Huge Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.