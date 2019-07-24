Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Daily Active Users Reach 203 Million in Q2, Beating Estimates

Snapchat Daily Active Users Reach 203 Million in Q2, Beating Estimates

The latest daily active user figure, widely watched by investors and advertisers, beat analysts' average estimate of 192.2 million.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 10:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Daily Active Users Reach 203 Million in Q2, Beating Estimates

Snap's Snapchat on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for user growth and revenue, getting a boost from a better version of its Android app and the launch of new augmented reality photo lenses.

The company said the number of daily active users rose to 203 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from 190 million in the prior quarter. The user metric was also up from 188 million a year earlier.

Shares of Snap jumped 9 percent to $16.29 in after-hours trading.

The AR lenses, which are filters that can overlay everything from bunny ears to freckles onto a user's photo, went viral when it introduced a lens that let users switch their gender in photos.

The latest daily active user figure, widely watched by investors and advertisers, beat analysts' average estimate of 192.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

After struggling last year with declines in users and high executive turnover, Snap finally returned to growth in the first quarter.

In recent months, it scored wins with its augmented reality lenses, launched mobile games within Snapchat in partnership with game developers such as Zynga and invested in more content on Discover, the part of the app that houses original shows and content from media partners.

"The popularity of these lenses drew millions of people into our rebuilt Android application, where they experienced the new and improved Snapchat that led to increased engagement," Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said on the earnings call with analysts.

Snap's revenue, which it earns from selling advertising on the app, jumped about 48 percent to $388 million and beat Wall Street's average estimate of $359.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Snapchat has been largely untouched by privacy issues plaguing Facebook and Google's YouTube, two of Snap's rivals for digital ad dollars, because of its disappearing messages that make it difficult to broadcast misinformation or unsavoury content.

Snap expects daily active users to be between 205 million and 207 million in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen said.

Of the 13 million daily active users Snap gained during the second quarter, 7 million to 9 million were from the new augmented reality lenses, Andersen said.

Analysts questioned whether Snap could retain the new users it gained from the lenses, during the earnings call.

Spiegel said the lenses not only attracted new users but re-engaged returning users.

It is unclear if Snap can continue having hits like viral lenses every quarter, "but if you can keep engagement going, that's the key," said Ron Josey, an analyst with JMP Securities.

Average revenue per user jumped more than 36 percent to $1.91 in the quarter.

Snap emphasized its investment in content on Discover, which increased the time spent on the app by 60 percent compared with last year, said Kamal Khan, an analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com.

"That trend will continue in the near and medium term, but just like Netflix, it's betting a lot on content against rivals with much, much deeper pockets," he said.

Net loss narrowed to $255.2 million, or 19 cents per share, from $353.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company lost 6 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 10 cents per share.

Snap expects third quarter revenue in the range of $410 million to $435 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $402.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap
Realme X to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Snapchat Daily Active Users Reach 203 Million in Q2, Beating Estimates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  2. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  6. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  8. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Said to Agree to Create Privacy Panel as Part of US FTC Settlement
  2. Snapchat Daily Active Users Reach 203 Million in Q2, Beating Estimates
  3. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price Revealed, Goes Up for Pre-Orders in China
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Set for August 1, Amazon Reveals
  5. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With 4,000mAh Battery, Kirin 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme X to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  7. Overwatch's New Hero is a Gravity Warping Villain Named Sigma
  8. Google Paying Users on Street $5 for Their Face Data, May Be for the Pixel 4: Reports
  9. Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
  10. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.