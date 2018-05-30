Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snap CEO Says Facebook Should Copy Its Data Privacy Policies Too

 
, 30 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Snap CEO Says Facebook Should Copy Its Data Privacy Policies Too

Hitting out at Facebook again, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has told the social networking giant to not only copy Snapchat but also its data protection policies.

During a Recode event in California on Tuesday, the Snapchat chief said Facebook has failed to sufficiently overhaul its user privacy protections.

"We would really appreciate it if they copied our data protection practices also," Spiegel was quoted as saying.

"Fundamentally, I think the changes have to go beyond window dressing to real changes to the ways that these platforms work," he added.

Reacting to Spiegel, Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos tweeted on Wednesday, "Snapchat's implicit promise that photos really disappear combined with poor API security has lead to serious mass leaks of revenge porn. So no, I don't think copying Snapchat would be a smart move."

Facebook has reportedly copied several Snapchat features, including "Stories".

Photo-sharing platform Snapchat on April Fools' Day had trolled Facebook by introducing a filter that makes it appear as if a Russian bot has liked your post.

The filter targeted Facebook following reports that said more than 50,000 bots on Facebook, with links to the Russian government, were used to influence the 2016 US Presidential election.

While redesigning Snapchat in 2017, Spiegel took a dig at Facebook.

"The company is redesigning its app to separate media and social communications, making it easier to use and understand," he said.

"We think this helps to guard against fake news and mindless scrambles for friends or unworthy distractions," Spiegel said, taking a dig at Facebook and Twitter.

The redesign, however, didn't go well with over 300 million Snapchat users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat, Facebook
Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers
Best AC deals
Snap CEO Says Facebook Should Copy Its Data Privacy Policies Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 Smartphones Launched by HMD Global
  2. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  3. Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins
  4. Was Playing Pokemon Go, Says Father of Child Rescued in Paris
  5. Mi Band 3 Price Leaked Ahead of May 31 Launch
  6. Here's Why OnePlus Sells Only One Smartphone Model at a Time
  7. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  8. Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Pack With 2GB Daily Data for 70 Days to Beat Jio
  9. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  10. Samsung Galaxy J6 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.