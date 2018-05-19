Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Said to Have Approved Controversial Snapchat Redesign Despite Warnings

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Said to Have Approved Controversial Snapchat Redesign Despite Warnings

 
, 19 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Said to Have Approved Controversial Snapchat Redesign Despite Warnings

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel approved a controversial major redesign that plunged the company's growth even after receiving warnings from engineers and a mediocre performance result during pre-launch tests, claims a new report in The Information.

"Some current and former employees told The Information that the overall goal - to make the app easier to use, Spiegel said later - wasn't adequately conveyed to those working on bringing the new design to life," Engadget reported on Friday.

The February redesign had aimed to separate "friends' content" from the "celebrity content" and moved the posts and messages of users' friends to a different section of the app. 

The change had drawn criticism from celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, who argued that the redesign made the app harder to navigate.

Besides, putting up to 83 percent negative reviews on the Apple App Store, users also filed an online petition calling for the removal of the new update that attracted more than 1.2 million signatures on Change.org.

Earlier this month, the audio-video sharing platform rolled out new redesign for iOS where snaps and chats were aligned chronologically and Stories from friends were moved back to the right-hand side of the camera screen.

"There is no doubt that collaboration yields better results," Spiegel told The Information in an email.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat, Evan Spiegel
Qualcomm-NXP Deal Looking More Optimistic, Says Beijing Official: Report
NASA's TESS Swings by Moon, Clicks First Image
Best AC deals
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Said to Have Approved Controversial Snapchat Redesign Despite Warnings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6
  2. Honor Play 7 With 18:9 Display, 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  3. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  5. Nokia X6 Global Launch Hinted at, New Nokia X Series Models Rumoured
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  7. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  8. Asus ZenFone 5 Scores 90 on DxOmark Camera Review, Equals Google Pixel
  9. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  10. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.