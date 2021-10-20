Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements

Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements

Arcadia will help brands build AR experiences not just for Snapchat, but any other social media apps or websites where it wants to place content.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:58 IST
Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements

Snap has staked its future on advancing AR tech, launching AR-enabled eyewear and acquiring startups

Highlights
  • Snap said the studio will handle the brands' AR work and strategy
  • Arcadia will operate as a division of Snap
  • Snap will announce a leader for Arcadia in the coming weeks

Snap said on Tuesday it is launching a studio to help brands create augmented reality advertising and experiences, part of a move to popularise the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated images onto a person's view of the real world.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat first became popular with young users for its early forms of augmented reality (AR), such as photo filters that could superimpose dog ears onto a person's photo, or add a dancing hot dog to a video.

Snap has since staked its future on advancing the technology, launching AR-enabled eyewear and acquiring startups that develop technology to allow users to virtually try on clothing.

The new studio, Arcadia, will help brands build AR experiences not just for Snapchat, but any other social media apps or websites where it wants to place content, said Jeff Miller, global head of creative strategy at Snap.

"The goal is to push the boundaries of what's possible in AR," he said.

P&G Beauty, Verizon Communications, and entertainment company WWE are Arcadia's first clients of record, meaning the studio will handle the brands' AR work and strategy, Snap said.

Arcadia, which will operate as a division of Snap, will also work with companies in a project-based capacity, or provide advice to brands and ad agencies through workshops, it said.

Snap will announce a leader for Arcadia in the coming weeks, and the division is expected to have between 25 to 50 employees within the next few months, Miller said.

On Monday Arcadia launched its first AR project with fast-food chain Shake Shack at one of the its New York restaurants.

Visitors to the restaurant can open the Snapchat app and scan a code which will let them virtually try on "Snap Shack" branded clothing and purchase items on their phone, or to see a dancing cheeseburger, hot dog and french fry in the restaurant.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat, Arcadia
Squid Game Craze Lifts Netflix Quarter With Over 4 Million New Subscribers

Related Stories

Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  4. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 215 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements
  2. Squid Game Craze Lifts Netflix Quarter With Over 4 Million New Subscribers
  3. Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services
  4. ‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store
  5. Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History
  6. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants
  8. Bitcoin Nears New All-Time High After First ETF, Memecoin Surge Slows
  9. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 142 Million Viewers Tune In
  10. Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com