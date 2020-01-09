Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India

Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India

Brutal rapes and attacks on survivors who seek justice regularly hit the headlines in India.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 19:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India

India topped a list of most dangerous nations for women in a Thomson Reuters Foundation 2018 survey

Highlights
  • Women in India will be able to anonymously report sexual abuse
  • They will be able to seek medical, legal aid and create private journals
  • This would be possible due to a mobile app to be launched next week

Women in India will be able to anonymously report sexual abuse, seek medical or legal aid and create private journals on a mobile app to be launched next week to make reporting of the crime less traumatic for survivors.

The Smashboard app uses blockchain to create an encrypted space where victims of sex crimes can store notes, photos, screenshots, documents, video and audio as a journal or time stamped evidence, said Noopur Tiwari, co-founder of the app.

The app also hopes to create an online community of "feminists to fight patriarchy" and give survivors access to doctors, lawyers, journalists and mental health experts.

"From my own experience, I know that survivors find themselves very isolated and very few know what to do," Tiwari told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview ahead of the Jan. 15 official launch after two months of testing.

"Our systems infantilises survivors a great deal and they are not given any agency, often alienating them. It ends up with many not finding any help at all. The app will give them that support."

India topped a list of most dangerous nations for women in a Thomson Reuters Foundation 2018 survey, with more than 32,500 cases of rape registered with the police in 2017, about 90 a day, according to the latest government data.

Brutal rapes and attacks on survivors who seek justice regularly hit the headlines in India. Added to this, stigma and legal delays also deter women from reporting sex crimes, human rights campaigners said.

To protect women from assault, police in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana have launched their own mobile apps that promise immediate help when they hit the SOS button.

Women's rights campaigners have voiced concern over data privacy, stating that these apps may put survivors at risk of being blackmailed or called out in public if confidential information is leaked.

"I would be inherently sceptical of such technology because of the high risk of data misuse," said Sherin Bosko, co-founder of charity Nakshatra that runs a rape crisis centre in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai.

"Survivors can be blackmailed, threatened and further stigmatised if data on these platforms falls in the wrong hands. Credibility of the platform is of utmost importance."

Tiwari said Smashboard would never harvest data for other purposes, does not track users' locations, limits the number of accounts a person can have and allows pseudo-anonymity - whereby only site administrators can see information linked to users.

"We believe that the less personal information we have on anybody, the less hassle of storing it and less fear of getting hacked and losing it," said Tiwari.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Smashboard
Telecom Majors Seek Open Court Hearing of Their Pleas in Supreme Court for Review of Certain Directions on AGR
US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3
Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  2. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  7. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  8. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last
  2. US Lawmakers Say Facebook Steps to Tackle 'Deepfake' Videos Not Adequate
  3. Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India
  4. Telecom Majors Seek Open Court Hearing of Their Pleas in Supreme Court for Review of Certain Directions on AGR
  5. US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Watching Penumbral Wolf Moon Tomorrow
  7. Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro Finally Start Receiving Android Pie Upgrade With ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
  9. CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
  10. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.