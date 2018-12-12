Smartphone Users in India Install Over 50 Apps on Average: techARC

While the number of apps installed by smartphone users in India range from five to 207, the average number of installed apps on a phone is 51, said a new report on Wednesday.

However, people do not use all the apps they install. Most of the people in India use just about 24 apps on their smartphones, according to a report by technology research consulting firm techARC.

The findings of the 'techARC DIGIT' report indicate that there are some users who install apps without much thought.

Such extremely high installation of apps can not only drain the smartphones in several ways and also impact its performance, but can also expose such users to various vulnerabilities that could be acquired by the device through some apps.

By category, the social media apps lead the usage with 76 percent of the users using them on a daily basis.

Mobile gaming has gained a lot in the recent times. It stood as the second most-used category with 70 percent of the users playing at least one game daily on their smartphones.

Nearly half of the users use financial apps that include banking apps as well as wallet apps to perform one or the other financial transaction digitally, the findings showed.

The over-the-top (OTT) entertainment apps which include live TV, video-on-demand (VoD) and other such apps showing video content is also gaining popularity, with 40 percent of the users watching content on a daily basis, the research, based on opinions of 1,000 users, showed.