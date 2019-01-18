Slack's Chief Product Officer April Underwood to Step Down

Slack Technologies' chief product officer, April Underwood, is leaving the messaging startup, at a time when the company is exploring a public listing later this year.

Underwood is leaving to spend more time working at #Angels, an investing group she co-founded three months before joining Slack in 2015, according to her blog post.

She will be replaced by Google executive Tamar Yehoshua, Slack, which provides chat and direct messaging services for businesses, said on Thursday.

Underwood, a former employee at Google and Twitter, joined when Slack employed just 150 people.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Slack is "seriously" considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a plan which would make it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO process in going public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Slack is likely to debut in the second quarter and currently expects to do so via a direct listing.

"Slack's direct listing is an inherently less expensive way of going public, but what it really comes down to is speed," said Daniel Lugasi, a portfolio manager at Florida-based VL Capital Management.

© Thomson Reuters 2019