NDTV Gadgets360.com

Slack's Chief Product Officer April Underwood to Step Down

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Slack's Chief Product Officer April Underwood to Step Down

Slack Technologies' chief product officer, April Underwood, is leaving the messaging startup, at a time when the company is exploring a public listing later this year.

Underwood is leaving to spend more time working at #Angels, an investing group she co-founded three months before joining Slack in 2015, according to her blog post.

She will be replaced by Google executive Tamar Yehoshua, Slack, which provides chat and direct messaging services for businesses, said on Thursday.

Underwood, a former employee at Google and Twitter, joined when Slack employed just 150 people.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Slack is "seriously" considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a plan which would make it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO process in going public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Slack is likely to debut in the second quarter and currently expects to do so via a direct listing.

"Slack's direct listing is an inherently less expensive way of going public, but what it really comes down to is speed," said Daniel Lugasi, a portfolio manager at Florida-based VL Capital Management.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Slack, April Underwood, Tamar Yehoshua
Netflix Subscribers Rise to 139 Million, Gaining 8.8 Million Last Quarter
Apple's Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Bill With Right to Delete Data
Pricee
Slack's Chief Product Officer April Underwood to Step Down
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  5. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  6. Google Acquires Fossil Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million
  7. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  8. iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Said to Launch in First Half of 2019
  9. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  10. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.