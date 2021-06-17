Technology News
Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages

Slack is rolling out the feature gradually for its desktop and mobile apps.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 June 2021 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: The Verge

Slack will allow users to select from three options while scheduling a message

Highlights
  • Slack will let users schedule a message 120 days in advance
  • Users can view, edit, manage scheduled messages at any time
  • Slack will automatically send the message once it is scheduled

Slack, the popular workspace messaging app, has a new feature that allows users to schedule a message to be sent at a later time and date. The update is being rolled out for Slack's desktop, Android, and iOS apps. The new feature will let users schedule messages for up to 120 days in advance and also offer the ability to set a custom date and time for the message. The update has started rolling out for users gradually and all users will be able to access it in the coming days.

The update for Slack was first spotted by The Verge. The scheduled messages feature adds a new drop-down menu next to the 'send message' paper plane icon on the desktop app. Upon clicking, users will be offered a menu that will allow users to schedule messages to be sent as direct messages, a room, or a group thread at a later point in time. Android and iOS users can access the menu by long-pressing on the paper plane icon on the app.

At the time of writing, Gadgets 360 was not able to verify the feature. Slack did leave a note on its help page, "This feature is rolling out gradually. We appreciate your patience as we release it to all customers."

According to the screenshot shared by the Verge, the scheduled messages feature on slack provides three options to users — Tomorrow at 9:00 AM, Monday morning at 9:00 AM (that could indicate a time on the day after tomorrow), and Custom Time. Users can also view, edit, and manage scheduled messages any time before it is sent. Slack will provide its users a Scheduled tab that will have five options — Edit Message, Reschedule message, Send Message, Cancel schedule and save to draft, and Delete message.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
