NDTV Gadgets360.com

Slack Says It Has 10 Million Daily Active Users

, 30 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Slack Says It Has 10 Million Daily Active Users

Slack, the business messaging service challenging email, now has more than 10 million daily active users, its parent company said on Tuesday.

The number of paying customers using Slack has risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years to over 85,000, Slack Technologies said in a blog post.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

Slack's closest competitor is Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for users of Microsoft's Office365. Microsoft has not disclosed daily user figures for Teams but reports suggest about 329,000 organizations use the service.

Reuters reported this month that Slack was "seriously" considering making its stock market debut through a direct listing.

Earlier this month, Slack announced its chief product officer, April Underwood, was leaving the messaging startup, at a time when the company is exploring a public listing later this year.

Underwood is leaving to spend more time working at #Angels, an investing group she co-founded three months before joining Slack in 2015, according to her blog post.

She will be replaced by Google executive Tamar Yehoshua, Slack, which provides chat and direct messaging services for businesses.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Slack is "seriously" considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a plan which would make it the second big technology company after Spotify to bypass a traditional IPO process in going public.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Slack
Gmail's Mobile App Starts Receiving Material Theme Redesign, No Dark Mode in Sight
Samsung 1TB eUFS 2.1 Storage Chips Announced for Upcoming Flagship Smartphones, May Feature on Galaxy S10
Pricee
Slack Says It Has 10 Million Daily Active Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  2. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  5. How to Record WhatsApp Calls on Android and iPhone
  6. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  7. What Is PUBG, The Game PM Modi Namechecked In His Speech?
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  10. Honor View 20 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.