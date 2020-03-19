Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More

Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More

Slack’s updated avatar has started rolling out and will reach all users over the upcoming weeks.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 19 March 2020 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More

The updated Slack interface features a new navigation bar at the top.

Highlights
  • Slack is calling it the biggest update in the platform’s history
  • Drag-and-drop conversation management tool is limited to paid users
  • Slack’s mobile app will soon get a major update as well

Slack has got a major design overhaul with its latest update and has added a host of new features to make remote collaboration easier. As part of the redesign, which has now begun rolling out for both the Web client and desktop app, Slack brings a new navigation bar at the top. The cluttered sidebar has also been tweaked to make it easier for users to discover conversations and relevant channels. There is also a new drag and drop feature to effortlessly group together conversations and channels into custom collapsible sections.

Starting the most notable changes, the refreshed Slack interface brings a new navigation bar, which allows users to more easily search for relevant content and switch between conversations. Moreover, other elements like message reactions, mentions, files, people, and apps can now be found neatly arranged atop the search bar. The Slack update also adds a large compose button that will allow users to compose a message before deciding the recipient(s), or draft it instantly if something urgent comes up.

compose Slack

The new compose button in Slack will let users quickly compose a message and draft it
Photo Credit: Slack

 

Slack's redesign also introduces a new channel and conversation management feature that will make life easier for team leaders. One can now just drag and drop channels, direct messages, and folders into a single customisable section to easily keep a tab on work based on priority. However, this feature will be exclusive to users who are paid customers. The design overhaul also adds a new shortcut button (lightning bolt icon) next to the message input field that will let users quickly fire up an integrated app or utility tool.

Ethan Eismann, VP of design at Slack, told The Verge that this is the biggest redesign in the collaboration platform's history, adding that Slack's design was indeed complicated and that they wanted to simplify things for users. The design overhaul came to life after working collaboratively with actual Slack users and the in-house team of designers and engineers to get more constructive feedback.

drag Slack

The drag and drop feature for organising chats and channels is exclusive to paid users
Photo Credit: Slack

 

The rollout of Slack's new avatar has already begun for the desktop app and Web client, and will reach all users over the course of the next few weeks. Moreover, a visual and functional overhaul for the Slack mobile app is also in the making, with improvements to navigation experience and other useful tweaks in tow. However, there is no word when the Slack mobile app will get the redesign treatment.

The major Slack update comes at a time when the world is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, and companies are adapting to collaborating remotely over platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. The sudden surge in user base will, of course, will lead to more stress on the service itself, and it remains to be seen how Slack manages it while also rolling out a major update. On a positive note, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield recently announced that teams that are working on COVID-19 research, response, or mitigation will get a free upgrade to Slack's paid version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Slack
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing
Byju's Sees 60 Percent Increase in Traffic After Making Learning Free Amid Coronavirus

Related Stories

Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Coronavirus: HCL Employee at Noida Office Tests Positive
  10. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A12e Specifications Tipped, Said to Include 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 450 SoC
  2. Byju's Sees 60 Percent Increase in Traffic After Making Learning Free Amid Coronavirus
  3. Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More
  4. iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing
  5. Coronavirus: HCL Employee at Noida Office Tests Positive
  6. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  8. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  10. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.