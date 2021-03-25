Technology News
  • Slack to Fix Error in New Direct Messaging Feature Over Harassment Concerns

The feature enabled users to send direct messages to anyone inside or outside their company through Slack Connect.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2021 10:26 IST
As companies shift to working from home, demand for services provided by Slack have gained traction

Highlights
  • Slack planned to soon expand the direct message invitations feature
  • Slack is being acquired by Salesforce
  • Users could send an invite to any partner and start messaging

Workplace messaging app Slack said it was working to fix an error in the direct-messaging feature it introduced earlier on Wednesday, which could have lead to online harassment.

The feature enabled users to send direct messages to anyone inside or outside their company through Slack Connect. Users could send an invite to any partner and start messaging as soon as it is accepted, the company said in a blog post.

After rolling out the feature, Slack received feedback from users about how email invitations to use the feature could potentially be used to send abusive or harassing messages, Jonathan Prince, vice president of communications and policy at Slack, said in a statement.

"We made a mistake in this initial roll-out," Prince added.

The company, which is being acquired by Salesforce said it would be removing the ability to customise a message when a user invites someone to Slack Connect direct messages to address the issue.

As companies around the world shift to working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for services provided by Slack and Microsoft's Teams have gained traction as offices conduct meetings remotely.

Slack said on Wednesday it planned to soon expand the direct message invitations feature to all teams, including those on free subscriptions.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

