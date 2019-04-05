Technology News

Skype Group Calls Now Let You Have Up to 50 Participants

, 05 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Skype Group Calls Now Let You Have Up to 50 Participants

Skype earlier allowed up to 25 participants in group calls

Highlights

Skype group calls now allow up to 50 participants

The earlier limit was 25 participants

Group calls also won’t ring by default, you’ll get a notification instead

Microsoft's Skype is one of the most popular services for video calls, and its ability to serve group calls makes it a popular choice for corporate and business video conferencing. The service is available on multiple platforms for smartphones, computers, and even the Microsoft Xbox One series of gaming consoles. Skype has now added a new feature to its core service, allowing up to 50 participants in group calls. The feature is rolling out now, and is a big step up over the previous limit of 25 participants.

Skype had only last month started testing the feature, and it is now rolling out for users across all platforms that the service is available on. This is being implemented through groups formed on the app, and groups with up to 50 participants now support both video and audio calls.

Group calls are also no longer brought to your attention by ringing as a default option, although you can change your notification settings for group calls. By default, users will now receive a simple notification to join a group call, which will make it less intrusive for users that tend to keep default notification settings.

Skype now allows more participants in group calls than FaceTime which allows up to 32 people in a single call, but enterprise-focused software such as Zoom allow you to have up to 100 participants on a single call. Skype is particularly popular among non-enterprise users, so this new feature might be useful for personal use, such as groups that have your family or friends.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skype, Microsoft, group calling
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched in South Korea, Becoming 'World's First 5G Smartphone'
Rovio Spin-Off Brings 5G Gaming to Samsung Devices in South Korea
Pricee
Skype Group Calls Now Let You Have Up to 50 Participants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Reno Storage Variants, Colours Revealed; 10X Zoom Edition Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A20 With Exynos 7884, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed Up to Rs. 1,500
  4. Cool New WhatsApp Features That You’re Probably Not Using Yet
  5. Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription
  6. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  7. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A90 Render Video Leak Tips Unique Sliding, Rotating Camera
  10. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.