After testing it for nearly two months, Skype Screen Share feature is now rolling out for Android and iOS users. Skype has announced that screen sharing on mobile is available on the latest versions of Skype on Android and iOS devices running iOS 12 and up. With this new feature, users will be able to share their mobile display screens with the person they are on a video call with, with the tap of a button. Recently, Skype got the ability to conduct a group call with up to 50 participants.

To activate the Screen Share feature, users will need to download the latest version of Skype from Google Play or App Store. Once you are on the latest version of Skype on Android or iOS, try making a video call and using the new Screen Share option. To recall, it went into testing for Skype Insider users back in April.

The option can be accessed by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the screen, and then selecting Screen Share. This feature will help users share their displays to show co-workers a PowerPoint presentation, or share their swipes on dating apps with friends, or do some co-ordinated online shopping as well.

Apart from this, Microsoft notes that the calling UI has also received a redesign in the Skype app. It essentially simplifies a video call – a single tap removes all call controls from the screen, and a double tap will remove everything else on the screen as well. Users can bring all the controls back by single tapping the screen once again. The three dots menu at the bottom of the screen also has new features like screen sharing, call recording, and subtitles.