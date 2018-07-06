Skype for Android, iOS, Desktop Gets Read Receipts Feature

Skype has rolled out a new Insider Preview update for Android, iOS and desktop clients, and it brings along the popular read receipts feature. This feature is synonymous in almost every chat app out there, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, and others, and now it's coming to Skype as well. This means when users send a message, they will know whether the recipient has read it or not. This read receipt function is disabled by default when the user is invisible.

The feature has rolled out with the preview build 8.26.76 for Android, iOS, and desktop clients. This will work for all the Insider Preview users who will install the build on Android 6.0 and iOS 10 or above smartphones, and Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. The feature is in preview stage, and once it's sufficiently tested, then it will be rolled out in the stable version for all users at a later date.

As is the case with all apps, the read receipts feature on Skype will let you see who's seen your messages at a glance. All the recipients who have read your message will appear in a bubble with their avatar inside, beneath the Skype chat enabling you to see how far someone has read in the conversation without tapping on every message.

"The feature is available in 1:1 conversations and group chats with 20 or fewer people. This feature is available just for Insiders, so you can test it with your contacts who are also on the latest Insider build," moderator Karah writes on the Microsoft forum.

You can disable it if you wish by heading to Settings > Privacy, but this means you won't be able to see others' read receipts either. Also, as mentioned, in invisible mode, read receipts will remain disabled by default.

Microsoft is reportedly also working on a call recording feature in Skype that will also support integration from third-party apps including Xsplit, Wirecast and Vmix.