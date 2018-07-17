NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Skype 8.0 for Desktop Brings Group Calls for Up to 24 People, Mentions, and More

Skype 8.0 for Desktop Brings Group Calls for Up to 24 People, Mentions, and More

 
, 17 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Skype 8.0 for Desktop Brings Group Calls for Up to 24 People, Mentions, and More

Highlights

  • Skype updated for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • The older version will be retired from September 1
  • The company also announced upcoming features

Microsoft on Monday announced an update to its Skype desktop client for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Called Skype v8.0, the latest version replaces the previously active Skype v7.0 for desktop, which was also known as Skype classic. The latest version will be the only one that will work after September 1, thus users of older versions are recommended to upgrade now to prevent a nasty surprise.

Skype v8.0 comes with features like free HD video and screensharing (group) calls that could bring together over 24 people at once, the Skype team wrote in a blog post late on Monday. To upgrade, users will need to visit Help > Check for Updates. Alternatively, they can visit the Skype download page.

"We built Skype version 8.0 based on feedback from our community, adding exciting new features while ensuring it is simple to use with the same familiar interface of Skype version 7.0," said the post.

Skype 8.0 includes message reactions, "@mentions" to send individual notifications in a group chat, a chat media gallery and an option to share up to 300MB of pictures and videos at a time over Skype. The Skype v8.0 app is now also rolling out on iPad, with features such as quoted messages, personlised themes, chat list, mentions, and more.

Microsoft also announced that it plans to roll out additional features this summer, which would include read receipts (spotted recently in an Insider Preview update), end-to-end encrypted Skype audio calls and text messages (using the Signal Protocol) with hidden notifications, cloud-based video call recordings with notification for everyone present during the call, profile invites, and group links.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skype, Skype 8.0, Microsoft
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TRAI Urges Strong Safeguards Against Misuse of User Data
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Preview: Aquaman, Venom, and More
Special Offers
Skype 8.0 for Desktop Brings Group Calls for Up to 24 People, Mentions, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Special Offers
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Goes on Sale Ahead of Its Formal July 24 Launch
  2. Here's Everything We Know About Nokia X5
  3. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  4. Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Continues: Here Are the Best Deals on Gadgets
  6. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition Teased, Launch Imminent
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 636 SoC
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Said to Sport Ultrasonic Fingerprint Tech
  10. BSNL Revises Premium FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.