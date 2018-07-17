Microsoft on Monday announced an update to its Skype desktop client for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Called Skype v8.0, the latest version replaces the previously active Skype v7.0 for desktop, which was also known as Skype classic. The latest version will be the only one that will work after September 1, thus users of older versions are recommended to upgrade now to prevent a nasty surprise.

Skype v8.0 comes with features like free HD video and screensharing (group) calls that could bring together over 24 people at once, the Skype team wrote in a blog post late on Monday. To upgrade, users will need to visit Help > Check for Updates. Alternatively, they can visit the Skype download page.

"We built Skype version 8.0 based on feedback from our community, adding exciting new features while ensuring it is simple to use with the same familiar interface of Skype version 7.0," said the post.

Skype 8.0 includes message reactions, "@mentions" to send individual notifications in a group chat, a chat media gallery and an option to share up to 300MB of pictures and videos at a time over Skype. The Skype v8.0 app is now also rolling out on iPad, with features such as quoted messages, personlised themes, chat list, mentions, and more.

Microsoft also announced that it plans to roll out additional features this summer, which would include read receipts (spotted recently in an Insider Preview update), end-to-end encrypted Skype audio calls and text messages (using the Signal Protocol) with hidden notifications, cloud-based video call recordings with notification for everyone present during the call, profile invites, and group links.

Written with inputs from IANS