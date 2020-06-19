Technology News
loading

Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse

The Siri shortcut, once cued, starts video recording through the iPhone front camera, sending a copy to a specified contact.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 June 2020 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse

The Siri Police Shortcut starts video recording through the iPhone front camera

Highlights
  • The tech trick created by software developer Robert Petersen
  • The "Siri Police Shortcut" was designed to ease police misconduct
  • The software trick must be installed by users

The widespread protests against police brutality have created a buzz around a software shortcut letting people cue iPhones to start video recording during a traffic stop in case of misconduct by officers.

The tech trick created by software developer Robert Petersen puts iPhones into action by telling Apple's digital assistant Siri that "I'm getting pulled over."

"Siri Police Shortcut" was getting traction on social media after Peterson tweeted a link to the latest version of his two-year-old shortcut this week.

 

 

"This shortcut may be useful when getting pulled over by the police," Petersen said in a Reddit post.

"Works best when used with a phone dash mounted."

Once Siri is verbally cued, it pauses any music playing; turns down iPhone brightness; goes into do-not-disturb mode, and sends a message to a designated contact that a police stop is taking place and indicates where, according to Petersen.

It then starts video recording through the iPhone front camera, sending a copy to a specified contact, he explained.

The software trick must be installed by users and is not part of the iPhone operating system.

"Good to know," a Twitter user posting under a Justice Seeker banner said in a tweet that included a link to a news report about the shortcut.

The killing of George Floyd by police on May 25 has fuelled a national and global uproar over racism and police brutality.

Smartphone videos shared on social media have become key bits of evidence against police misconduct, and the software shortcut was designed to make that easier.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Siri, Siri iPhone, Apple, iPhone, George Floyd
Twitter Now Lets You Discover New Lists and Add Them to Your Feed
Apple Doesn’t Want to Make Any Changes for Hey Email App

Related Stories

Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 May Come With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  5. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  10. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Doesn’t Want to Make Any Changes for Hey Email App
  2. Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse
  3. Twitter Now Lets You Discover New Lists and Add Them to Your Feed
  4. iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020
  5. DC Superheroes Coming to Your Headphones as Spotify Signs Podcast Deal
  6. Canada to Introduce Coronavirus Tracing App in July
  7. Bulbbul Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Movie
  8. YouTube Hit With Discrimination Suit by Black Video Artists
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB of RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 Models Plagued by USB Connectivity Issues, Some Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com