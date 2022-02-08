Technology News
Signal Users Can Now Change Registered Phone Number Without Losing Chat History: Here's How

Signal will send a notification to a user's contacts if a registered phone number is changed.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 February 2022 12:13 IST
Photo Credit: Signal

Signal's phone number-changing feature allows users to retain their existing profile

Highlights
  • Signal's new feature requires Android v5.30.6, iOS v5.27.1 of the app
  • Change in phone number is not supported if registered device is lost
  • Signal number-change feature retains chat history, groups

Signal has introduced a new functionality that lets users change their registered phone number on the app, without losing their chat history. When a user changes their phone number on Signal, all their contacts will get a in-chat notification that mentions the update. Since all conversations on Signal are end-to-end encrypted, the instant messaging service links the chats to a user's phone number, which signifies that the conversations are not stored and synchronised on the cloud.

As per a blog post, Signal has now added a new feature to its apps on Android and iOS that lets users change their phone number without losing chats, groups, and Signal profile. The new feature comes in handy if users are changing their phone numbers but wish to retain the handsets. To use this feature, users need the latest version — at least Android v5.30.6 or iOS v5.27.1 — of the Signal app.

A support page mentions that the change-number feature is not supported if users can neither send nor receive messages on Signal using the existing registered phone number, have misplaced or lost the device, or wiped the phone clean.

How to change phone number on Signal

The support page also mentions how to update the registered phone number on Signal.

  1. Open Signal app.
  2. Click on Profile (display picture) > Settings (iOS only) > Account > Change phone number > Continue.
  3. Enter old phone number in first field, new phone number in second.
  4. Select Continue or Done.
  5. Confirm the new number. If not, click on Edit Number.
  6. Select Change Number.
  7. Follow on-screen instructions to complete the registration process of the new number.

Signal also mentions that if another person registers an account with the previous phone number of a user, the old user's chat history, groups, and profile will not get carried over.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Signal, Signal Update, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
