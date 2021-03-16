Technology News
loading

Signal Stops Working in China Without VPN, Users Report

Signal's website was also inaccessible in the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2021 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Signal Stops Working in China Without VPN, Users Report

Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms

Highlights
  • Signal was available on Apple's China app store as of Tuesday morning
  • Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6
  • Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China

Encrypted messaging app Signal appeared to no longer be working in China without the use of a virtual private network (VPN) on Tuesday morning, users in the country said.

China's cyber authorities have become increasingly strict in recent years, widening the scope of apps, media outlets and social media sites banned in the country.

Signal's website was also inaccessible in China on Tuesday morning.

The app was still available on Apple's China app store as of Tuesday morning, and the app and website appeared to be working normally in Hong Kong.

Signal's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Cyberspace Administration of China could not immediately be reached for comment.

The app was already unavailable on third-party Android stores in China, where Google services are largely blocked.

On several occasions the app had previously stopped working in China without VPN with no reason given, only for usage to resume.

Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, reserving the right to share user data, including location and phone number, with its parent Facebook and units such as Instagram and Messenger.

Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China, and has been downloaded 100 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play combined, according to data company Sensor Tower.

Tencent's all-in-one mobile app WeChat is China's dominant messaging app, with its payment functions and other services, boasts more than a billion users globally.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Signal
Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now

Related Stories

Signal Stops Working in China Without VPN, Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  2. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  4. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  5. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  6. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  7. Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S
  8. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as Skrull Villain: Report
  2. Google Pixel 5a Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, India Launch May Be in the Works
  3. Realme 8 Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design, Retail Box Internals Ahead of India Launch
  4. Bitcoin Falls After Weekend Record High as India Considers Cryptocurrency Ban
  5. Signal Stops Working in China Without VPN, Users Report
  6. Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now
  7. Facebook Signs Content Supply Deal With News Corp in Australia, Signalling Truce After Blackout
  8. Elon Musk Gets New Official Title 'Technoking of Tesla', Unveils NFT-Themed Song
  9. Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  10. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Final Trailer Out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com