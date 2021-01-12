Technology News
  • Signal Approaches 1 Million Download Mark as Users Look for WhatsApp Alternatives

Signal Approaches 1-Million Download Mark as Users Look for WhatsApp Alternatives

About 8,10,000 users globally installed Signal on Sunday, nearly 18-fold compared with the download numbers on January 6.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 January 2021 11:54 IST
Signal Approaches 1-Million Download Mark as Users Look for WhatsApp Alternatives

To cope with the number of new users, Signal said on Sunday it had added more servers to handle traffic

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new privacy terms reserve the right to share user data
  • Privacy advocates have questioned the move
  • WhatsAp saw a 7 percent decline in daily installs on Sunday

The number of new users installing messaging app Signal every day is on track to cross 1 million, putting it closer to levels seen by larger rival WhatsApp, following an update to the Facebook-owned app's privacy policy.

About 8,10,000 users globally installed Signal on Sunday, nearly 18-fold compared with the download numbers on Jan. 6, the day WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, according to data from research firm Apptopia.

WhatsApp's new privacy terms reserve the right to share user data, including location, and phone number, with its parent Facebook and units such as Instagram and Messenger.

Privacy advocates have questioned the move citing Facebook's track record in handling user data, with many suggesting users to migrate to platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

To cope with the number of new users, Signal said on Sunday it had added more servers to handle the traffic. Up until recently, the non-profit app was largely used by journalists and human rights activists looking for a more secure and encrypted mode of communication.

WhatsApp, which saw a 7 percent decline in daily installs on Sunday compared with Wednesday, was downloaded by nearly 1.2 million users on Jan. 10, according to Apptopia.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook
Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home Programme Aims to Help You Give New Life to Your Old Phone
TCL Tab 10s and NXTPAPER Tablets, New TV Sets, OD Zero Mini-LED Technology Announced at CES 2021


Comment
 
 

