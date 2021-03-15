Signal, the messaging app whose USP is secure messaging, now reportedly has an easier way to migrate chats over from old Android devices to new ones. The feature, however, is for now only available in the beta v5.5.0 version of the Signal. Signal gained popularity after a change in WhatsApp's privacy policy was announced earlier this year. Ever since, Signal has seen approximately more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. The new feature should make the app easier to use than before once a stable version is released to the general public.

In a report by TestingCatalog, Signal has now introduced an easier and safer way to migrate chats from your old Android device to your new one in the beta v5.5.0. To migrate contacts, head over to Settings > Chats > Transfer Account, where a new screen appears that guides the user with the migration process. The process of migrating from your old device to the new one can be done over a local Wi-Fi Direct connection.

Like WhatsApp, Signal also allows users to chat using a PC or laptop. But unlike WhatsApp, Signal's use on the computer is limited to its desktop client. The desktop client requires at least 64-bit Windows 7, macOS 10.10, or 64-bit Linux distributions supporting APT, such as Ubuntu or Debian.

Signal is also trying its best to mimic WhatsApp by bringing over a few features from the popular messenger service. Users will now be able to set chat wallpapers according to their preferences. Alongside, users also get an option to change their ‘About' information, which essentially acts as a status update in WhatsApp Messenger.

As mentioned, Signal began topping App Store and Google Play store charts after WhatsApp announced it would be rolling out an updated privacy policy and new terms of service for its users.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.