  Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report

Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report

Signal’s chat migration feature is currently only available through the beta v5.5.0.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 March 2021 18:47 IST
Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Signal has become more popular since WhatsApp’s privacy policy debacle.

Highlights
  • Signal will let users migrate chats using local and secure Wi-Fi
  • Signal’s new feature is only available for the beta testing app
  • You can use Signal on your computer as well

Signal, the messaging app whose USP is secure messaging, now reportedly has an easier way to migrate chats over from old Android devices to new ones. The feature, however, is for now only available in the beta v5.5.0 version of the Signal. Signal gained popularity after a change in WhatsApp's privacy policy was announced earlier this year. Ever since, Signal has seen approximately more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. The new feature should make the app easier to use than before once a stable version is released to the general public.

In a report by TestingCatalog, Signal has now introduced an easier and safer way to migrate chats from your old Android device to your new one in the beta v5.5.0. To migrate contacts, head over to Settings > Chats > Transfer Account, where a new screen appears that guides the user with the migration process. The process of migrating from your old device to the new one can be done over a local Wi-Fi Direct connection.

Like WhatsApp, Signal also allows users to chat using a PC or laptop. But unlike WhatsApp, Signal's use on the computer is limited to its desktop client. The desktop client requires at least 64-bit Windows 7, macOS 10.10, or 64-bit Linux distributions supporting APT, such as Ubuntu or Debian.

Signal is also trying its best to mimic WhatsApp by bringing over a few features from the popular messenger service. Users will now be able to set chat wallpapers according to their preferences. Alongside, users also get an option to change their ‘About' information, which essentially acts as a status update in WhatsApp Messenger.

As mentioned, Signal began topping App Store and Google Play store charts after WhatsApp announced it would be rolling out an updated privacy policy and new terms of service for its users.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Signal, Signal beta v5.5.0, instant messaging, WhatsApp
Satvik Khare
Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report
