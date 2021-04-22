Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Signal Alleges Flaws in Law Enforcement Equipment Sold by Israeli Surveillance Firm Cellebrite

Signal Alleges Flaws in Law Enforcement Equipment Sold by Israeli Surveillance Firm Cellebrite

Signal clashed with Cellebrite last year when the company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2021 12:08 IST
Signal Alleges Flaws in Law Enforcement Equipment Sold by Israeli Surveillance Firm Cellebrite

Signal's allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm

Highlights
  • Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike's claim
  • Marlinspike alleged he found code from Apple inside Cellebrite's software
  • Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Encrypted chat app Signal suggested in a blog post published on Wednesday that products sold to law enforcement from Israeli surveillance provider Cellebrite can easily be sabotaged.

Cellebrite DI, which specialises in helping law enforcement and intelligence agencies copy call logs, texts, photos, and other data off of smartphones, has repeatedly come under fire for past sales to authoritarian governments, including Russia and China.

Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users' conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession.

Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside.

He was "surprised to find that very little care seems to have been given to Cellebrite's own software security," Marlinspike said, noting it would be easy to add a specially crafted file onto a phone that would derail Cellebrite's functionality.

In a statement, Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike's claim but said that the company's employees "continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available."

Elsewhere in his blog post, Marlinspike alleged he had found snippets of code from Apple inside Cellebrite's software, something he said "might present a legal risk for Cellebrite and its users" if it was done without authorisation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Signal's allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 17,980 crores).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Signal, Cellebrite
NASA Shares an Image of a ‘Cosmic Rose’. Here’s What It Is

Related Stories

Signal Alleges Flaws in Law Enforcement Equipment Sold by Israeli Surveillance Firm Cellebrite
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  2. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  3. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  5. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  7. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Realme X7 Max Specifications Leaked, Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  9. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  10. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, WhatsApp Pleas Against CCI Privacy Policy Probe Get Rejected by Delhi High Court
  2. Google Pixel 5a 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 765G SoC, Same as Last Year’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
  3. Amazon Web Services, Google Chosen by Israel for Over $1-Billion ‘Nimbus’ Cloud Project
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Variant With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Improved GPS Performance, Better Activity Tracking; Always-On Display and New Language Support Coming in The Future
  6. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance During Antitrust Hearing
  7. Signal Alleges Flaws in Law Enforcement Equipment Sold by Israeli Surveillance Firm Cellebrite
  8. NASA Shares an Image of a ‘Cosmic Rose’. Here’s What It Is
  9. Realme RMX3333 Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing
  10. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11 Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com