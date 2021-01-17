Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Signal Back Up: Users May See Some Errors, Company Says Will Be Fixed in Next Update

Signal Back Up: Users May See Some Errors, Company Says Will Be Fixed in Next Update

The outage did not affect the security of Signal's chats, the company confirmed via a tweet.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 January 2021 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Signal Back Up: Users May See Some Errors, Company Says Will Be Fixed in Next Update

Signal has seen a major boost in downloads following a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms

Highlights
  • Signal said security of chats unaffected
  • Signal users might see errors in some chats as a side effect
  • Signal saw a rise in downloads following WhatsApp's privacy policy update

Signal said it had restored its services a day after the application faced technical difficulties as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms, that required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook and Instagram.

Signal users might see errors in some chats as a side effect to the outage, but will be resolved in the next update of the app, the company said in a tweet.

The error does not affect the security of the chat, the company added.

The non-profit Signal Foundation based in Silicon Valley, which currently oversees the app, was launched in February 2018 with Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, providing initial funding of $50 million (roughly Rs. 365 crores).

Signal faced a global outage that began on January 15. Although users could open the app and send messages, nothing was actually delivered.

Signal later sent Gadgets 360 a message with the following statement from its COO Aruna Harder: "We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters, and we are working hard to restore service for them as quickly as possible."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Signal, Signal Outage, Signal Restored, WhatsApp, Facebook, Brian Acton
WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy, But It's Still Sharing Data With Facebook

Related Stories

Signal Back Up: Users May See Some Errors, Company Says Will Be Fixed in Next Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones
  2. What Are Voice Rate Cutter Recharge Plans
  3. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy M62 Spotted on FCC, 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  7. Truecaller CEO: A Market Like India Is a Bit More Complex
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  9. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Signal Back Up: Users May See Some Errors, Company Says Will Be Fixed in Next Update
  2. What Are Voice Rate Cutter Recharge Plans
  3. Apple TV+ Free Trial Subscription to Be Extended Till July for Eligible Customers: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy M62 Spotted on FCC, 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  5. Apple, Xiaomi Lead Q3 as TWS Segment Becomes Top Driver of Wearable Growth in 2020: Counterpoint
  6. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Amazon Union Election to Start in February, First Since 2014
  8. Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series
  9. Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App
  10. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com