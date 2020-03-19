Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report

Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report

Bounce CEO has disputed the report and claims that the number of layoffs is much lower.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 19 March 2020 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report

Photo Credit: Bounce

Bounce currently offers docked and dockless bike rental services in india

Highlights
  • Bounce has reportedly laid off 20 percent of its workforce
  • A majority of employees let go were from mid to senior level
  • Bounce chief Hallekere claims the number is significantly lower

Bengaluru-based bike-sharing and rental startup Bounce has reportedly laid off around 120 employees, most of whom were from mid to senior-level hierarchy as a cost-cutting measure. The axing translates to roughly 20 percent of the company's workforce departing at a time when startups are undertaking measures to better manage their resources and shield themselves from any major business disruption due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. However, Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere has denied the report of any such layoffs, adding that the company has let go of a much smaller number of employees than reported.

As per an Entrackr report, Bounce is in the midst of cutting costs to save capital and has thus laid off roughly 120 employees after offering them a standard severance package. Out of that figure, approximately 100 Bounce employees allegedly departing the scooter rental startup were from mid to senior level hierarchy and commanded a steep pay package. A big chunk of the folks laid off by Bounce was from the customer support division and an internal project titled ‘New Initiatives' that was charged with experimental ventures such as bike taxi, car-pooling, and kirana stores.

With the reported departure of around 20 percent of its hands on deck, Bounce is said to pull the plugs on its bike taxi and car-pooling service plans. As for the Kirana store project, the company was exploring the option of partnering with shop owners to use their stores as designated pick up and drop points. Bounce has reportedly been cutting costs since the start of 2020, aside from lowering the monthly cash burn and increasing the security deposit for using its scooter rental service to boost revenue.

However, Bounce chief Hallekere has disputed the Entrackr report, adding that the only four people from the product team and 20-30 people from the customer care division have been laid off. “New initiatives team is handled by the CEO's office and is intact. We work with contract folks and we let go of those contract engineers as and when the project is done. We usually replace them with internal folks,” he was quoted as saying by Entrackr.

Bounce currently offers its dockless scooter sharing service in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and its rental two-wheelers are recognisable by their yellow paintjob. Moreover, Bounce's docked scooter rental services are reportedly available in 35 cities across the country. However, it is not clear if the layoffs have been done due to the ongoing coronavirus situation as companies brace for major business disruption, or if it is just a standard workforce restructuring move.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bounce, Coronavirus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report

Related Stories

Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  4. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  7. Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Offer Free Subscriptions to Help Social Distancing
  8. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report
  3. Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report
  4. Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
  6. Honor 30S Set to Launch on March 30, Company Confirms
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With 60Hz Display, 3 Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon, Will Take on Poco, Redmi
  9. Google's Second Android 11 Developer Preview Improves Face Unlock System, Adds Tons of New Features: Here's Everything New
  10. Sony Finally Announces PlayStation 5 Technical Specifications, Loses Out to Xbox in Numbers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.