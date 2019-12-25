Samsung appears to have a new artificial intelligence (AI) driven product in the pipeline called Neon. The new product is currently in the works at Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs), which is an independent entity of Samsung Electronics. Notably, the South Korean company already has Bixby, a digital assistant, which was introduced in 2017 and is available across a range of products including smartphones and home appliances. Neon, however, is likely come as a new AI offering by the company to expand its presence in consumer AI space. STAR Labs led by India-born Pranav Mistry will unveil Neon at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next month.

While Samsung hasn't provided any details around Neon, STAR Labs is teasing its arrival through social media channels. A website with domain name Neon.life has also been created that doesn't reveal any details except showcasing a tagline saying, “Have you ever met an ‘Artificial'?”

Some of the recent tweets posted by the official Neon account on Twitter suggests that the new AI offering would provide multilingual experiences and support Hindi among other international languages.

Separately, Pranav Mistry has teased Neon through his Twitter account. Mistry, 38, who joined STAR Labs as its President and CEO in October, was previously working at Samsung as the Global Vice President and is known for launching the Galaxy Gear as the company's first smartwatch.

Neon is teased to offer a “human-level AI” experience. However, it is unclear whether it will be available as a digital assistant or something completely different, like an AI-powered robot. Bixby, an existing AI-powered digital assistant from the company has been facing a tough competition from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri.

As reported by PCMag, many celebrities including film director Shekhar Kapur have taken to Twitter to create some hype of Neon ahead of its official launch.

That being said, Samsung's STAR Labs is likely to announce specifics at CES 2020 that will begin from January 7.