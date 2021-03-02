Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop

Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop

The Samsung Messaging app's Microsoft Store listing reveals details ahead of an announcement

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 March 2021 19:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop

Photo Credit: Microsoft Store/ Samsung

Samsung Messaging app visible on the Microsoft Store feels a little incomplete

Highlights
  • Samsung Messaging was spotted on the Microsoft Store
  • Only certain Samsung PCs look set to get the feature
  • Similar functionality already exists in Microsoft's Your Phone app

Samsung Messaging service may soon be available on select Samsung Windows 10 PCs. The app should let Samsung users to link their Samsung smartphones to their PC, letting them send and receive SMS and MMS messages on their PC without using any other third-party screen mirroring apps. The PCs will require 5G or 4G LTE connectivity.

While Samsung has not yet announced the release of the app, the Samsung Messaging app for Windows 10 has been spotted on the Microsoft Store under the 'Utilities & tools' category by Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia. Unfortunately for now, the app is still not available to download on various computers, and we were not able to independently verify its functioning. The Microsoft Store had one screenshot to share though.

samsung messaging screenshot microsoft store samsung

The Samsung Messaging app seems basic but should get the job done
Photo Credit: Microsoft Store/ Samsung

 

As noted by the Microsoft Store listing, the Samsung Messaging app will only work on select Samsung PCs, such as the Galaxy TabPro S, Galaxy Book 10.6 LTE, Galaxy Book 12 LTE, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Flex 2 5G. There is no news on whether support for more PCs will be added in the future or not.

There are certain aspects that make it seem unfinished, one of them being that Galaxy Flex 2 5G was listed as its product code ‘NT930QCA' unlike the rest of the devices on that list. Also to be noted, is that Microsoft's own Your Phone service lets users send text messages and even make or receive calls on their Windows PC after pairing their smartphone. However, in the case of Samsung Messaging, the service appears to allow users to send text messages directly from the PC, not via their smartphone - with the 5G and 4G LTE data requirement.

Samsung and Microsoft have been working towards increased interoperability for some time now, with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices recently receiving Your Phone integration on Windows PCs, allowing them to run some Android apps on their PC apart from the regular messaging, notifications, and gallery synchronisation.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6 (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6 (LTE)

Display 10.60-inch
Processor Intel Core m3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera No
Samsung Galaxy TabPro S LTE

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S LTE

Display 12.00-inch
Processor Intel Core m3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2160x1440 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Messaging, Samsung Galaxy Flex 2, Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, Microsoft Store, Windows 10, Samsung
Asus ROG Phone 5 18GB RAM Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  6. LG Launches 48-Inch OLED 4K TV With Gaming Features, HDR Support in India
  7. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages on iOS
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  9. PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar
  10. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 18GB RAM Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Billion-Colour Display to Launch Globally on March 11
  4. Amazon Launches Website in Poland, to Offer Free Shipping on Orders Above EUR 83
  5. Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support
  6. Sony PCM-A10 Voice Recorder With Three-Way Adjustable Microphone, 16GB Storage Launched in India
  7. Realme C21 Set to Launch on March 5, 5,000mAh Battery Teased
  8. Elon Musk’s Clubhouse Invitation to Vladimir Putin Came to Nothing, Kremlin Says
  9. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well
  10. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com