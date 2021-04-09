Technology News
Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone

“There’s nothing daunting about switching to the other side,” Samsung says.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 April 2021 14:40 IST
Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone

Samsung iTest is currently being advertised in New Zealand but is accessible worldwide

Highlights
  • Samsung iTest is an Android emulator for iPhone
  • It involves a tutorial from a photographer for the camera
  It involves a tutorial from a photographer for the camera

Samsung iTest is a new interactive app by the South Korean giant that lets iPhone users get a taste of Android OS on their handsets. iTest emulates Android OS on Samsung Galaxy smartphone experience by adding an app on the users' iPhone that gives them “a little taste of Samsung.” The new iTest website is currently being advertised in New Zealand but is accessible worldwide. It is expected that Samsung may advertise this website globally sometime in the near future. Gadgets 360 was independently able to test the app.

When a user opens the iTest website, they are greeted with a QR code on the home screen. Scanning that code will prompt the users with a message that indicates them to add the app to their home screen. Once that is done, the user can experience Android OS on their iPhone. The overall experience with the app has been smooth but it involves quite a few dummy apps as well. There are SMS notifications that give tips and hints on how to navigate through the app.

We tried the camera app but rather than showcasing the camera app from Samsung, it involved a tutorial from photographer Logan Dudds. Frankly, a demo of the camera app would have been a much better experience. On the home screen, it is a typical Android OS experience and it also has a few of Samsung's inbuilt app icons such as Galaxy Store, Galaxy themes, Gallery, and Galaxy Wearable. Some of the apps in the app drawer work while the rest are just dummy icons bundled as Popular apps. iTest was first spotted by MacRumors.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced cashback offers and exchange bonuses on its Galaxy S21 series. Customers will be able to purchase Galaxy S21+ for Rs. 64,999, Galaxy S21 for Rs 68,999, and Galaxy S21 Ultra for Rs. 95,999 after discounts. Customers can also bundle up any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones with Galaxy Watch Active2 worth Rs. 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 for Rs 990.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus vs Oppo F19 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

