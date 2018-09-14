NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung, Google Collaborate to Offer Integrated RCS Based Messaging on Android

Samsung, Google Collaborate to Offer Integrated RCS-Based Messaging on Android

, 14 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung, Google Collaborate to Offer Integrated RCS-Based Messaging on Android

The collaboration involves the integration of Android Messages and Samsung Messages to work together

Highlights

  • Google unveiled its RCS platform in April this year
  • The integration will first come to Samsung's latest phones
  • Brands are also expected to benefit from the collaboration

Samsung on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Google for the latter's Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Android. The collaboration involves the integration of Android Messages and Samsung Messages to work together and offer features including the ability to chat over Wi-Fi networks, create rich group chats, see typing indicators and read receipts, and share high-quality multimedia across multiple platforms. As part of this collaboration, the combined RCS features will be first brought to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well as every new Samsung smartphone launched here on. Phones running on supported carriers will be the first to get the features.

This partnership also allows RCS Business Messaging users, mainly developers and brands, to reach customers of both Android Messages and Samsung Messages, expanding their RCS reach.

To elaborate, the integration will be made available on the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, and select Galaxy A and Galaxy J series smartphones with immediate effect. Essentially, all Samsung phones compatible with Android 9.0 Pie will be eligible, subject to carrier and market availability.

"At Samsung, we adhere to a model of open collaboration to bring premium experiences to our customers across products," said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Product and Services Innovation Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics in a blog post. "By furthering our robust partnership with Google, we will bring a richer messaging experience to our customers, letting them seamlessly chat with their friends and family across messaging platforms. This collaboration will help further the industry's momentum toward advanced messaging and global RCS coverage."

Back in April this year, Google had announced a new app called 'Chat', which acts as an RCS-based SMS replacement platform for Android Messages. The company also announced that it would be pausing investment in Allo, another one of its multiple messaging platform projects.

Separately, Samsung in March 2017 had announced that its RCS service is compliant with GSMA RCS specifications, making it a true successor to the SMS/ MMS phase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, RCS, Samsung
India Isn't a Large Gaming PC Market but Lenovo Thinks It Could Be
Billion Capture Plus
Samsung, Google Collaborate to Offer Integrated RCS-Based Messaging on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  2. Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch
  3. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  4. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Android Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Report
  5. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  6. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  7. Not New iPhone - For Apple Design Chief, This Product Is Closest to Heart
  8. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  9. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  10. Oppo F9 to Go on Sale in India From Saturday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.