Samsung has released Good Lock 2018 to offer an advanced level of personalisation on select Galaxy devices. The suite, which is an upgrade of the original Good Lock app that was launched in 2016 for Android 6.0 Marshmallow devices, is available for download from the Galaxy Apps store in India. It is compatible with models that run Android 8.0 Oreo or above, including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy Note 8 among others. There are apps such as Lockstar, Quickstar, Task Changer, and ClockFace that available under the Good Lock suite to enhance the personalisation experience. The suite also lets users have a greater control over Sound settings through the preloaded Sound Assistant.

Unlike what its name suggests, the Good Lock suite is just not limited to the lock screen of your Galaxy handset. The Quickstar component that lets you customise the Quick Panel. There is the Coloring tab from where you can choose a list of recommendations or create your own palette by adjusting the hues that mark On and Off buttons for each setting. You can also access the colour and transparency settings from the Coloring tab or pick the Blur or Dim effects. The Quickstar app also includes a Simple Indicator tab to let you customise the icons displayed in the Status Bar. Also, there is the Multi-Window tab that helps you enable the Notification Multi-Window feature to check the necessary information on the pop-up window.

Next up, is the Lockstar app to let you add your personal touch to the lock screen by choosing style, background, and clock face. You can also select which items should be visible on the screen and the gesture which prompts the handset to unlock the screen. Similarly, you can pick the app shortcuts that you can add to the lock screen.

For users planning to customise the task manager, there is the Task Changer app that allows you to scroll through recent apps by swiping left and right instead of the original up and down. The Task Changer also lets you pick your favourite scroll effect or enable the Mini Mode to scale down the app thumbnails to aid one-handed scrolling.

Task Changer app

The Good Lock suite includes a Routines app that allows you to combine processes and functions to create new interface-level features. For instance, you can set a routine to turn on Wi-Fi, rotate your screen to landscape, and adjust your sound and brightness levels once you open your chosen media app. You can also give each routine your custom name before selecting the conditions.

If the Routines is not something of your interest, you can also choose the ClockFace app to select a suitable clock design for your Always-On Display and lock screen. There is a collection of analogue and digital clock faces alongside a spectrum of colours and tones to choose from.

Samsung has also included apps such as EdgeLighting+ and Edge Touch that are specifically designed to let you play with the edges of your Galaxy smartphone. For an enhanced customisable experience, there is also the One Hand Operation+ app that is designed to help you navigate the handset one-handed, using thumb gestures alone. The Good Lock suite also includes a Sound Assistant app that allows you to personalise your phone's sound for different times and manage app volume levels individually.

You can visit the Galaxy Apps store from your eligible Galaxy handset to download the Good Lock suite. In addition to its fresh arrival in India, the suite is available in Australia, Canada, Korea, Singapore, and the US, and UK.