Samsung Redesigns Galaxy Store, Puts More Focus on Gaming

Samsung has redesigned its Galaxy Store to focus more on gaming. The new design is aimed to allow gamers discover, browse, and play more games. It also looks to offer a curated list of game recommendations and better gaming perks. Gamers can also download Fortnite through Galaxy Store. The popular battle royale title was pulled from Apple and Google app stores recently over a legal battle for revenue shares. Samsung claims that Galaxy Store is currently the only mobile app store in the United States where you can download Fortnite from.

The revamped Galaxy Store has a minimalistic interface with just two tabs on the home screen – Games and Apps. Earlier, the app had several tabs like Home, Explore, Games, and even Exclusives. Galaxy Store now also offers exclusive previews, promos, and rewards for games. Samsung Rewards keep accumulating while you keep leveling up in your game. These points can be exchanged on the next game the user downloads, Samsung explained in a press release.

The Apps section claims to have tailored recommendations based on your Samsung Galaxy phone. This is different for every user and is based on their download patterns. Samsung has also partnered with companies to offer app-exclusive features and offers. For instance, Adobe Acrobat Reader app on the Galaxy Store offers a 7-day free trial whereas Touch of Modern app offers 10 percent store credit back on all purchases. The Weather Channel app on Galaxy Store offers exclusive themes, shortcuts, and a personalised calendar as well. To launch the new Galaxy Store, scan the QR code on your eligible Samsung phone from here.

