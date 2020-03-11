Technology News
loading
Google Releases WearOS App on Samsung's Galaxy Store as Its Second App After Translate

Google Translate and WearOS are the only two apps from Google on the Samsung app store right now.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 11 March 2020 14:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Store was launched in 2009

Highlights
  • Google Translate was added to Samsung’s app store about a year ago
  • This fuels the rumours of Samsung working on a WearOS based smartwatch
  • More Google apps may soon surface on the Samsung Galaxy Store

Google seems to be gradually expanding the availability of its Android apps on Samsung's app marketplace, the Galaxy Store. While the company's Google Translate app had surfaced on the Galaxy Store about a year ago, the WearOS app is a rather recent addition. The motive for Google's move to also make these two apps available on an additional platform is not known, but it is said that it could be a move to distribute the applications through an extra platform. Samsung, on the other hand has more than a dozen of its in-house applications on the Google Play Store.

A 9to5Google report says that Google's move to put these apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store could also be in order to lure more customers from China where the Play Store is not officially available.

The report also pointed out that the release of WearOS app on Galaxy Store is in line with the rumours of Samsung working on a smartwatch that runs on Google's WearOS platform. The report also notes that the company might be working out a deal similar to Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi where Samsung will be able to customise the WearOS UI on its smartwatches. Another report from SamMobile claimed that more Google applications will surface on Samsung's app store in the near future.

Google's Play Store is the default app store on all Android-based smartphone that support Google apps. However, few manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme add their own app stores on their Android phones

The Samsung Galaxy Store is an app marketplace used for Samsung devices. It was launched in 2009 and is primarily shipped on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, wearables, and feature phones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Google, Samsung Galaxy Store, Google Play Store, Google Translate, WearOS
E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'
New Security Flaw in Intel Processors Could Allow Hackers to Steal Data

