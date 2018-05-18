Months after revealing the availability of Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has now confirmed that the new version of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant will come with enhanced natural language processes. The new Bixby model is also touted to offer improved noise resistance and deliver quicker response times than the existing version. The South Korean giant interestingly announced the open availability of Bixby 2.0 for developers back in October last year and projected it as a strong competitor against Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple's Siri, though the assistant hasn't debuted yet.

AI Center Head Gray G. Lee, in a conversation with The Korea Herald, reported that Samsung is set to expand its AI team to up to 1,000 and establish new AI centres around the globe. He also stated that the company is considering mergers and acquisition of "promising AI businesses." Ultimately, there are plans to bring Bixby to a total of 14 million units of Samsung devices this year and bring its presence to all by 2020.

That being said, the first appearance of Bixby 2.0 is apparently reserved for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that is expected to debut sometime in August. Samsung's mobile division CEO DJ Koh specified at MWC 2018 in February that Bixby 2.0 will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 9. Interestingly, the next Galaxy Note series model has already received certification in China and spotted on Samsung's site in North Africa and South Africa. Some early benchmark listings also highlighted what we could get through the upcoming Galaxy Note.

If we believe what has so far emerged on the Web, the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and have either Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 SoC - depending on the region. The handset is spotted to have 6GB of RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Further, it is expected to have a 4000mAh battery.

Some early reports claimed that Samsung will deploy an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 9. However, various rumours speculated that the new Galaxy Note model will come with a traditional fingerprint sensor.