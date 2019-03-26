In a bid to expand content discovery among users living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India, Samsung has given the Galaxy Apps Store a makeover by adding support for 12 Indian languages. To achieve the objective, the company has partnered with Indus App Bazaar to let Samsung smartphone users find apps and other relevant content on the Galaxy Apps Store in their native language. Additionally, Samsung has also removed the hassle of signing in, which means users no longer have to log in to the Galaxy Apps Store for downloading apps, themes, or any other content.

Samsung has announced that content discovery on the Galaxy Apps Store is now easier, thanks to the support for vernacular languages. One can now discover content on the Galaxy Apps Store in a total of 12 Indian languages - Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

To further ease the process of content discovery, Samsung has also removed the log-in requirement. Earlier, users had to log in before they could access and download content from the Galaxy Apps Store. But thanks to the policy change, Samsung smartphone users can head straight to the pre-installed Galaxy Apps Store, search for the desired content and download it on their smartphone without going through the hassle of credential verification. Moreover, Samsung's in-house content repository will also feature dedicated sections for highlighting innovations that come out of India to Samsung users.

Regarding the new initiative, Samsung India Service Management's Senior Director, Sanjay Razdan said, "There is a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and mobile application downloads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We studied this trend in key markets and partnered with Indus App Bazaar to address the growing demand for vernacular applications. The partnership will enable our valued customers to access their favourite apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages in addition to English."