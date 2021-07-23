Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launch is expected to take place soon and now the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing on the benchmarking website shows some key possible specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone is rumoured to be a rebadged Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that was launched in India on July 23. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at the Indian launch of the smartphone. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy F42 5G.

The listing on Geekbench for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G shows some key specifications that Samsung may offer it with. It is listed with the model number SM-E426B and has a 2GHz octa-core processor. The processor has the code name ARM MT6833V/NZA that is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The processor is listed to be paired with 6GB of RAM. However, it is not confirmed if it is the only RAM configuration that will be offered. The listing also shows that the smartphone might run Android 11.

The Galaxy F42 5G scored 559 points in the single-core tests and 1,719 points in the multi-core tests. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. No other specification has been listed on the benchmarking website.

A report from last month by MySmartPrice shows that the Galaxy F42 5G was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and BIS website. It can be expected that smartphone may be launched in India soon. The Bluetooth SIG listing shows that the smartphone, with the same model number SM-E426B, may come with Bluetooth v5.

The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. If that is true, the Galaxy F42 5G may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It may also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it may come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Samusng Galaxy A22 5G was launched in India on Friday, July 23.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

