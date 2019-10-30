Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month

Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month

Samsung Daily comes with interface improvements, more content.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month

Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung Daily announced at SDC 2019 in US

Highlights
  • The new platform enables news discovery, offers games
  • It also offers recipes, and music as well
  • The rollout will reportedly begin in November

Samsung has unveiled Samsung Daily – a content discovery platform – at its annual developers conference. Samsung Daily is all set to replace Bixby Home, and the new platform will provide news, sports content, video feeds, games, music, and recipes. For those unaware, Bixby Home is a card-based information hub, and it pulls information from apps to provide users with contextual results on weather, Calendar, your emails, and more. Samsung Daily's core functionality will be the same, but it comes with interface improvements and more content like recipes, news, and games.

According to Sammobile, Samsung Daily will start rolling out to users in November. Because Bixby Home exists as a separate app, the company doesn't have to wait for OneUI 2.0 update. Just like Bixby Home, Samsung Daily will also offer card-based interface for interaction with the content. There's going to be display of news, sports, games, music, and recipes, as mentioned above, alongside your emails, calendar schedule, and more. The report says that Samsung has made some important UI tweaks to Samsung Daily to enable better consumption of content presented to them in-app.

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in the United States, the South Korean tech giant also teased a new foldable phone concept. This sees a flip phone-like design that seems to be daringly similar to the Motorola Razr foldable phone concept that is in the rumour mill for quite a while now. The new design enables the device to fold in half horizontally. Samsung did not provide details about when the square-folding phone would be launched.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Daily, Samsung Flip Phone, Bixby Home
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched
Netflix India Announces YouTube Sketch Comedy Talk Show, The Brand New Show
Honor Smartphones
Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  5. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  6. Mi CC9 Pro Official Teasers Highlight Curved Display, Camera Zoom
  7. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  8. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
  9. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. EA, Valve Partner to Bring Games, EA Access to Steam
  2. EA, Valve Partner to Bring Games, EA Access to Steam
  3. Sony Logs Record Q2 Profit on Robust Sales of Image Sensors for Smartphones
  4. Sony Logs Record Q2 Profit on Robust Sales of Image Sensors for Smartphones
  5. Netflix India Announces YouTube Sketch Comedy Talk Show, The Brand New Show
  6. Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor, QLED Display, Wireless PowerShare Launched
  9. Sony PlayStation Vue Streaming Service to Shut Down in January, Company Cites Competition
  10. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.