  Samsung Cloud's 15GB of Free Storage to Be Reduced to 5GB on June 1: Report

Samsung Cloud's 15GB of Free Storage to Be Reduced to 5GB on June 1: Report

Samsung will continue to offer 15GB of free storage until June 1 - only new subscribers post that date will be affected.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 15:47 IST
Samsung Cloud's 15GB of Free Storage to Be Reduced to 5GB on June 1: Report

Samsung Cloud was launched in 2016, alongside the Galaxy Note 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Cloud’s base storage plan revised
  • Users will now get 5GB instead of 15GB
  • Change goes into effect from June 1

Samsung, just like its competitors Apple and Google, has its own cloud storage service called the Samsung Cloud that lets users store their important data, documents, and media files over the cloud. Obviously, it is only available for Samsung device users and the service, just like Apple's iCloud, isn't just available for smartphones, and users can access it from their computers as well. Up until now, the company was offering a free storage plan of up to 15GB. Well, that's about to change as soon as next month, as per a recent report.

According to a report by SamMobile, the current free storage plan on Samsung Cloud is about to get reduced from 15GB to 5GB, starting June 1. Now, this new change doesn't affect the users who already have a running Samsung account before May 31. But, just in case you haven't already made a Samsung Cloud account yet, we'd suggest you sign up before the end of this month so as to take the benefit of free 15GB storage.

Taking the increasing inbuilt storage on phones going up to 512GB as a sign, we all know it's very easy to fill up a smartphone's storage. The current 15GB of free storage is itself paltry in comparison, and when seen from today's standards, the reduction to 5GB is definitely not a move that's going to win over fans.

5GB would only be enough for users if they disable the biggest storage hogging backups, like image and video sync. But if someone is a power user then the free plan is definitely not a solution for them, even if Samsung offers 5GB or 15GB. The paid Samsung Cloud storage plans still remain the same. Users who opt for the paid plans will have to pay $0.99 a month for 50GB and $2.99 a month for 200GB.

To recall, the Samsung Cloud service was unveiled way back in 2016, where the service was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to compete with the likes of Apple Cloud, Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive to name a few.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Galaxy
Samsung Cloud's 15GB of Free Storage to Be Reduced to 5GB on June 1: Report
